Razer, a leading global lifestyle brand for gamers and creators alike, has announced the release of its newest gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15. This ultra-portable machine is designed to push the boundaries of thin and light 15-inch gaming laptops. With the latest 13th generation Intel Core i7 13800H processor and NVIDIA's newest GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs, up to the RTX 4070, the Blade 15 offers exceptional performance in a laptop that is 25% smaller than the Blade 16.

Razer Blade 15 Photo by Razer

The Razer Blade 15 has a weight of less than four and a half pounds, making it the thinnest Blade in the 2023 line. It boasts up to over six hours of battery life from its 80Wh battery and features a 16:9 QHD 240Hz display that provides smooth, sharp visuals with a 2.5ms response time and 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The laptop is also easily upgradeable, accommodating up to 4TB of storage using an extra M.2 slot and up to 64GB DDR5-5200MHz memory.

The Razer Blade 15 is designed for those who prioritize portability above all else but demand a machine capable of handling the latest AAA games, streaming apps, and artificial intelligence-enhanced programs. With its enhanced vapor chamber cooling and thinner 0.05mm exhaust fins, the Blade 15 provides the exceptional thermal control needed to pack this level of performance in a compact laptop.

In addition to the new Razer Blade 15, the recently launched Blade 16 and Blade 18 are now available equipped with RTX 4060 and 4070 GPUs. These configurations round out the full line of the new Blade 16 and Blade 18 laptops and enable compatibility with virtual reality, AI, and more. All Blade laptops come with a 1-year manufacturing warranty and a 2-year battery warranty, backed up by Razer's award-winning customer support.

For those interested in purchasing a Razer Blade laptop, they can be found on Razer.com, RazerStore locations, and select retailers. The Razer Blade 15 has a starting price of $2,499.99 / 2,899.99€ MSRP, the Razer Blade 16 has a starting price of $2,699.99 / 3,099.99€ MSRP, and the Razer Blade 18 has a starting price of $2,899.99 / 3,399.99€ MSRP.

Razer is a leading lifestyle brand for gamers, with a fan base that spans every continent. Founded in 2005, Razer has designed and built a large gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software, and services. Thanks to the popularity of esports and streaming platforms like Twitch, the brand is becoming popular with the generative AI crowd woo.

Their award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops, while their software platform, with over 200 million users, includes Razer Synapse, Razer Chroma RGB, and Razer Cortex. Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials, and Gen Z, with Razer Gold being one of the world's largest game payment services. Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.