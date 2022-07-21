Review: Does Mobile Cooling Clothing Work?

Note - I purchased two Fieldsheer Mobile Cooling garments for the purposes of this review. I received no compensation, and there are no affiliate links within this article. This is my honest assessment.

Brian Matthew wearing Fieldsheer Mobile Cooling Brian Matthew

With temperatures over 110F in Phoenix, the dry desert heat is no joke. As a longtime Arizona resident, I'm always on the lookout for unique ways to stay cool. From DIY air conditioners to carrying an umbrella while walking outside, there's no length I won't go.

So, when I came across Fieldsheer's warming and cooling clothing lines earlier this year, I was intrigued. It's 97 degrees right now as I write this at 9:30 PM in Tucson. It's been a relatively dry monsoon season, and it gets blazing hot during the days that aren't overcast. I've now had these Mobile Cooling hoodies for over a month, and here's how it worked out.

UV Protection

The best part of these hoodies is the UPF 50 UV protection. Sunscreen often contains a cocktail of chemicals that can be dangerous, especially for those with sensitive skin and allergies. However, I have moles and am prone to burns because of my fair skin, so it's vital to have sun protection in the Arizona summer sun.

UV clothing is recommended by The Skin Cancer Foundation as a safe way to protect yourself from harmful rays without the need to reapply. This UPF fabric is at the top of the foundation's ratings, meaning it blocks 98% of UVA and UVB rays. And because they're lightweight hoodies with a built-in facemask, I have the optimal protection when going outside.

The difference between the UPF rating on fabric and SPF ratings on sunscreen is timing. I can wear these hoodies all day, every day, and they still provide the same level of protection. On this end, they get an A+.

Staying Dry

These hoodies are high quality and well made. My second favorite feature is the moisture-wicking properties. The inner layer is a technical fabric with capillary action that moves sweat away from your body. It's been proven in an NCBI study to maintain body temperature in athletes during hard workouts, and it definitely helped on my moderate daily activities.

I sweat a lot, and although it was more obvious in these hoodies, I felt more comfortable. So, it's a tradeoff of fashion versus functionality. The brand also advertises that the fabric dries 4x quicker, but I didn't test this. They were still moist when I took them off after a hot day, and I didn't keep a camera on them to watch them dry.

On this end, I'll give it a C+ because the pit stains were still very real, and I wish there was some extra absorbent there to make up for it.

Smelling Better

Another great feature is the antimicrobial layer that inhibits the growth of bacteria, mold, mildew, and other microbes. These types of fabrics are typically used in medical and military clothing and linens. I was happy to have them in my civilian hoodies.

Knowing that the antimicrobial properties are also in the built-in mask, I no longer need to carry one of those around. Yes, I'm one of those people who still wears a mask in crowded public places because I don't want to spread germs.

Overall, I did notice that my deodorant was lasting longer as the sweat was being wicked away and the antimicrobial fabric did its job. But the fabric itself also comes with its own unique scent, which takes some getting used to. Overall, this is a B- effort.

Final Thoughts on Fieldsheer

I went into this review with high hopes. Arizona summers are no joke, and this dry heat stays above 90 even at night. While they didn't generate an ice-cold breeze, they did a great job of reflecting the sun and keeping me from getting sticky from all the sweat.

Overall, I'm glad I made the purchase. These hoodies are thin enough to wear in the sweltering 110+ heat, and they provide a great layer of protection. They look good when layered with a cotton t-shirt and shorts, and they match well with the harem pants I typically wear (review coming soon).

I'm glad to have Fieldsheer as a part of my wardrobe.

Journalist Brian Matthew wearing Fieldsheer Mobile Cooling hoodie Brian Matthew

Final Grade: B-