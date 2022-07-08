Sierra Vista, AZ

Uptown 3 Theatre in Sierra Vista Closes After 29 Years

Brian Matthew

Dee and Jeff Foote stand in front of Uptown 3 Theatre in 2006Paul Godwin, Sierra Vista Herald

Uptown 3 Theatre at 4341 S. Highway 92 is closing its doors for the final time and going out of business effective today. It was the longest running movie theater in Sierra Vista, Arizona. The movie theater opened in 1993 by husband-and-wife owners Jeff and Dee-Cortez Foote, and was a state-of-the-art theater for its day.

At the time, the only theater in the city was R&M Cinemas, opened in January 1977 by brothers Ralph and Mickey Kroft at 300 E. Wilcox Drive. That theater closed in 2006 after the opening of the Cinemark inside the Sierra Vista Mall in 1999 started draining business.

Until 2016, Uptown 3 Theatre maintained exclusive showings of specific movies so that it could maintain competitive with the nearby corporate-owned Cinemark. However, the evolving trends of Netflix and streaming services saw the market size for movie theaters shrink at an annualized rate of -6.7% from 2017-2022.

This put pressure on the industry in general, and the pandemic lockdowns made things even harder in the 2020s. However, being a small, mom-and-pop operation, Uptown 3 also relied on older film projectors, while Cinemark had newer and more expensive digital projectors. Overhead costs continued to pile up, making it difficult for the business to compete with the corporate theater down the street.

Todd Van Ryan from Cool FM Online sat down with the Footes outside the theater this afternoon to discuss the closing of the business for a Facebook livestream.

Uptown 3 Theatre was a long-time entertainment venue for the area, and it will be greatly missed. It was where the town saw iconic movie openings, like Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace. If anyone is interested in the space, contact April Kay Hardcastle at 520-456-6947.

