ADOT Schedules Virtual Public Meeting for Electric Vehicle Plan

There are approximately four electric vehicles for every 1,000 Arizona residents. That ranks the state as seventh in the country for registered EVs. And the state's bountiful sunlight makes it an ideal hub for solar-powered EVs. That's why the Arizona Department of Transportation is preparing a plan to help it snag $76 million in federal funding.

But before they do, they're soliciting public input via a virtual meeting. Check out information from the official ADOT press release below:

Electric Vehicles parked at roadside charging stations Wikimedia Commons

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Transportation has scheduled a virtual public meeting on Thursday, July 14, to provide information and gather input about the ADOT Electric Vehicle (EV) Plan currently being prepared. The event is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and can be accessed online or by phone.

The EV plan is being developed in response to funding made available through the recently-approved federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) to deploy publicly accessible electric vehicle (EV) chargers along alternative fuel corridors. In Arizona, those routes are currently identified as the state’s interstate highways and, if approved, $76 million would be available to begin implementing this project.

To participate:

6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14.

Online: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85853613254

By phone: +1 669 900 6833

Webinar ID: 858 5361 3254

For those unable to attend, the meeting will be recorded and posted to the ADOT Electric Vehicle Plan website.

There is also a survey to help guide the development of the statewide plan.

English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AZEVPlan

Spanish: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AZEVPlanEspanol

For more information: azdot.gov/evplan