ADOT Schedules Virtual Public Meeting for Electric Vehicle Plan

Brian Matthew

There are approximately four electric vehicles for every 1,000 Arizona residents. That ranks the state as seventh in the country for registered EVs. And the state's bountiful sunlight makes it an ideal hub for solar-powered EVs. That's why the Arizona Department of Transportation is preparing a plan to help it snag $76 million in federal funding.

But before they do, they're soliciting public input via a virtual meeting. Check out information from the official ADOT press release below:

Electric Vehicles parked at roadside charging stationsWikimedia Commons

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Transportation has scheduled a virtual public meeting on Thursday, July 14, to provide information and gather input about the ADOT Electric Vehicle (EV) Plan currently being prepared. The event is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and can be accessed online or by phone. 

The EV plan is being developed in response to funding made available through the recently-approved federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) to deploy publicly accessible electric vehicle (EV) chargers along alternative fuel corridors. In Arizona, those routes are currently identified as the state’s interstate highways and, if approved, $76 million would be available to begin implementing this project. 

To participate: 

  • 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14.  
  • Online: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85853613254
  • By phone: +1 669 900 6833 
  • Webinar ID: 858 5361 3254 
  • For those unable to attend, the meeting will be recorded and posted to the ADOT Electric Vehicle Plan website.  
  • There is also a survey to help guide the development of the statewide plan. 

English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AZEVPlan

Spanish: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AZEVPlanEspanol

For more information: azdot.gov/evplan

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, Need to know where a milepost is? Click on the "Mile Markers" icon on the map at www.az511.com. Follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Published by

Freelance journalist and blogger focused on the intersection between technology, business, and culture. His work can be found in High Times, Jim Cramer's The Street, and Forbes. Always keeping an eye out for newsworthy stories...

Las Vegas, NV
19 followers

