City of Tucson News Bites July 7, 2022

NEW MOBILE APP FOR DOWNTOWN GARAGE PARKING PAYMENT - There's a new way to pay for your visit to any Park Tucson public parking garage. The Entervo Smart Pay app provides the convenience of paying for parking directly from a smartphone and allows visitors to go on their way faster without the need to wait at the kiosks or exit pay machine. After scanning their ticket from a smartphone, the app will calculate the fee based on the garage rates, and then customers can pay with a credit/debit card. The app is free to download on iOS and Android devices.

HHW/DOCUMENT SHREDDING EVENT THIS WEEKEND - The City of Tucson's Environmental and General Services Department (EGSD) is hosting its monthly Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Event this Saturday, July 9, from 8 a.m.-noon, at the Eastside Service Center, 7575 E. Speedway Blvd. (attendees should turn north on Prudence Road to access the event). City residents can drop off HHW, electronic waste, paper documents for shredding (limit 3 boxes), and glass bottles and jars at no charge. Unknown chemicals will not be accepted. The event is free for City of Tucson residents with proof of address. Residents from Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita, and unincorporated Pima County will be charged a $10 fee to drop off materials. EGSD hosts HHW collection events on the second Saturday of every month in different areas across Tucson. Follow the links below for more information and to see the schedule for the event closest to you.

2ND SATURDAYS DOWNTOWN THIS WEEKEND - 2nd Saturdays Downtown returns Saturday, July 9, from 5-10 p.m. Enjoy live music, street performers, restaurants, and street vendors. You can use the free Sun Link streetcar to move easily through the downtown area.

COMMISSION ON EQUITABLE HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT MEETING TODAY - The City of Tucson’s Commission on Equitable Housing and Development (CEHD) meeting will take place virtually today, July 7, from 4-6 p.m. Key agenda items for this month's meeting include updates on the commission sunset date, converting non-voting members to voting members, reports from subcommittees, commission discussion on action items, updates from the Housing and Community Development department, and next steps for August’s full commission meeting. Past meeting recordings, materials, and information to join by computer or calling in toll-free can be found at the commission’s website linked below.

REID PARK ZOO’S SUMMER SAFARI NIGHTS PROGRAM CONTINUES THIS WEEKEND - Enjoy Reid Park Zoo and cooler evening temperatures as you watch the sunset at this series of themed nights, featuring different keeper chats, animal encounters, artifact stations, and special activities. Refresh with dinner at the Zoofari Market, listen to live music by some of Tucson’s best bands, take a ride on the Cox Jungle Carousel, and play games with Tucson Parks and Recreation’s Ready, Set, Rec! program. There's a different theme each week. This Saturday, July 9, the theme is "Caring for Carnivores." From the sneaky stalking of the jaguar to the group hunting skills of the wild dog pack, carnivores know what they’re doing when it comes to hunting. Learn more about the meat lovers of the animal world. Also, join Premier Medical Group and the Pima County Health Department for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Guests getting shots will receive a free ticket to come back to the Zoo and can also stay to enjoy Summer Safari Nights that evening.

