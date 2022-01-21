LigoLab Recognized as an Industry Leader by Frost & Sullivan

LigoLab's Integrated LIS & RCM Platform LigoLab

Frost & Sullivan recently did a deep dive on the North American Laboratory Information Systems Industry and as a result recognized LigoLab as the 2022 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award winner for improving the efficiency of diagnostic laboratories and transforming them into thriving businesses. LigoLab’s enterprise-grade software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution includes modules for anatomic pathology (AP), molecular diagnostics (MDx), clinical pathology (CP), billing (RCM), and direct-to-consumer (D2C), all on a single integrated platform that is infinitely configurable and supports each role, case, and department.

LigoLab’s LIS & RCM Laboratory Operating Platform ensures full interoperability with instruments, electronic health records (EHRs), and third-party services adopted by laboratories. Other salient features of the system include powerful specimen barcoding and tracking support, a robust and searchable audit trail, compliance verification at every stage, a built-in interface engine, flexible engines for rules and automation, fully customizable reports, and multiple distribution options. This comprehensive bundle of features comes with a user-friendly interface and unlimited customization capability to cater to the unique needs of various customers no matter the size of their laboratory operations, or the type of testing under their practice.

According to Amartya Bose, an industry analyst, “LigoLab’s truly integrated LIS & RCM platform allows for the seamless integration, transparency, and situational awareness of all laboratory operations and RCM processes through its real-time, queue-facilitated workflow. This RCM module ensures billing cycle management starts at the order initiation, providing a single source of truth that’s supported by automated coding and regulatory claim compliance verification, thus reducing the risk of denials at a later stage by up to 98 percent and improving the net collections for laboratories.”

LigoLab’s RCM module further supports the billing process with real-time verification, eligibility, scrubbing components, automated international classification of diseases (ICD), current procedures terminology (CPT) coding, and automated client billing. It helps medical laboratories differentiate themselves in the marketplace, efficiently scale their operations, and become significantly more profitable.

TestDirectly, a flexible, web-based patient engagement portal, helps medical laboratories and first-care facilities directly connect with patients to deliver a convenient, safe, fast, and accurate collection and testing service. The platform’s user-friendly electronic workflow replaces paper forms and manual processes and eliminates errors and reporting delays to improve the patient experience.

LigoLab’s brand motto is “empowering labs to grow and thrive on an all-in-one laboratory software system.” Bose expounds on that, saying, “LigoLab continues to push the boundaries of scientific innovation by leveraging automation and simplified workflows to maximize throughput. The company empowers laboratories to control all aspects of data flow with clinical precision, including data from expanded lab processes and a solitary, infinitely configurable platform.”

The company’s strategy of working closely with partner labs during the implementation process and making its comprehensive platform entirely available to all clients after go-live both serve as major industry differentiators. This enables labs to rapidly scale by launching the built-in modules and tests to expand services and add revenue sources as they grow.

LigoLab earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the North American laboratory information systems industry for its strong overall performance, game-changing integrated platform, and world-class implementation practices.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.