Blood Moon, not a Blue Moon

As it gets warmer, people are finding more time to spend outdoors. This also makes stargazing easy. As the Sun sets, there will be plenty to look at in the celestial events of the night sky. Saturday - May 7th is "International Astronomy Day." This day was founded to raise awareness about the night sky

In addition to the upcoming events in outer space, Saturday, May 7, marks International Astronomy Day. The bi-annual holiday was founded to raise awareness about the night sky and takes place every year in May and October. Each year, the events may very -

The exact dates vary from year to year. The sky celebrations take place when the moon is in the first quarter phase, according to National Today.

This year, the first international Astronomy Day falls the first weekend of May, and the events will occur May 7th. This a excellent opportunity take some time to step outside to enjoy the star-studded sky and views of the moon. The second event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Here are the top astronomy events to mark on your calendar in May according to ACCU Weather:

May 5-6: Eta Aquarid meteor shower - For the second time in as many weeks, meteors will streak through the night sky as the Eta Aquarid meteor shower reaches its peak during the night of Thursday, May 5, into the early hours of Friday, May 6. This comes right on the heels of the Lyrids, which peaked on Thursday, April 21, into Friday, April 22. (Accu-Weather.com)

Observers north of the equator can expect between 10 and 30 meteors per hour on the peak night with the best viewing window occurring between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., local time, according to the American Meteor Society (AMS)." (Accu-weather.com)

if there are clouds, part of the meteor show will last through the weekend.

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower will be the second and final of the spring with the next one not taking place until the end of July.

One of the top astronomy events of 2022 will be visible in the sky over North America in the middle of May as the sun, Earth and moon align to create a total lunar eclipse. The moon will pass through the Earth's Shadow on Sunday night - May 15th into Monday. This event does not require any special especial equipment to see. The only requirement is a clear sky.

A total lunar eclipse is sometimes referred to as a "Blood Moon" due to the moon changing color to dark red or rusty orange during the height of the event.

This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The start of the eclipse will not be visible along the West Coast. However, the moon will rise in time for residents from Seattle to San Diego to see the best part of the eclipse when the moon takes on an unusual color.

Red Moom Accuweather

A second total lunar eclipse will be visible from North America in November, giving people another opportunity to see an impressive lunar eclipse in 2022.

As May comes, those who get up early, will be able to see Jupiter appear extremely close to Mars.

In reality, the planets will be extremely far apart, but from the perspective of the Earth, the two will be side-by-side in the sky. This type of event is commonly called a conjunction.

Jupiter Accuweather

The duo will appear at their closest on Sunday, May 29. The best time to see the conjunction will be about an hour before sunrise, local time. No telescope is required to see Jupiter and Mars, but they will be so close that they will be in the same field of view when zooming in with a telescope or pair of binoculars

Article Source: https://www.accuweather.com/en/space-news/upcoming-astronomy-events-may-2022/1179825