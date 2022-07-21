Real Estate Heat Map: How Home Prices Are Changing Nationwide

G. Brian Davis, SparkRental

Not all housing markets appreciate at the same pace. In fact, it’s misleading to even think of a “nationwide real estate market.”

Instead, the country is made up of thousands of small, local housing markets. Some markets have skyrocketed by 50% over the last year. Others have barely budged at all.

Nationwide trends paint only a generalized picture. To drill deeper, check out these maps of local real estate markets across the country.

The 100 Fastest Appreciating Cities

The cities where home prices have shot up the fastest have tended to be smaller and mid-size cities. For example, the fastest appreciating city over the last 12 months was Naples, FL, with a staggering appreciation rate of 52.71%.

Perhaps surprisingly, four of the top five fastest approaching cities sit in Florida, including Punta Gorda (47.07%), Fort Myers (46.26%), and North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton (46.15%). Or maybe it’s not surprising at all, given Florida’s lack of income tax, sunny weather, and ample coastline. (For reference, the outlier among the top five is Summit Park, UT, where home prices grew 49.67%.)

See the map for yourself:

Note that most of the cities where real estate prices grew fastest sit in the Southeast and West. Almost none lie in New England, and no cities at all made the list from the Upper Midwest.

County-Level Appreciation Rates

For an even better understanding of where home prices are shooting skyward or just shuffling along, it helps to look at county-level home price growth.

Going beyond the dots marking fast-growth cities, check out how the various counties across the US have performed over the last 12 months:

Note: gray counties didn’t have enough data for accurate median home prices.

A similar pattern unfolds, with most price growth concentrated in the Southeast, Southwest, and Pacific Northwest. Even so, you can spot outlier counties that performed well in places like New York, Ohio, and Michigan.

But just because a city or county has appreciated well in the wake of the pandemic doesn’t mean it will continue to do so. Or, for that matter, that rental properties perform well there for landlords and investors.

Best Cities for Buying Rental Properties

One way to gauge how well rentals perform in a given market is by gross rent multiplier, or GRM. It’s a fancy way of referring to the ratio of home prices to rents: landlords theoretically earn higher returns on properties with relatively low prices and high rents.

You calculate GRM by dividing the price by a year’s worth of gross rents. For example, a $200,000 property that generates $20,000 per year in gross rental income has a GRM of 10. The lower the GRM, the better for rental investors.

Of course, in the real world, other factors come into play, such as how tenant-friendly the laws are, crime rates, turnover rates, and so on. Still, GRM can help you find real estate markets with high capitalization rates (cap rates).

Here are the top 100 cities in the US by population, and the GRM for each:

In most cases, smaller cities tend to have better rent-price ratios. Word to the wise: avoid the largest cities as a rental investor. Not only are GRMs lower, but so too are crime rates and turnover rates, and usually the laws aren’t so lopsided in favor of tenants.

Before buying a rental property, run the numbers with a rental cash flow calculator. If a property doesn’t blow you away with its cash flow, save yourself the headaches and don’t buy it.

What Causes Real Estate Appreciation

Aside from everyone’s least favorite word, inflation, many factors can cause home prices to rise. At the core of the issue however, more housing demand than supply causes real estate prices to go up.

A few of the most common drivers include:

Population Growth : As an area’s population grows, so too does demand for housing.

: As an area’s population grows, so too does demand for housing. Economic & Job Growth : A booming local economy increases residents’ ability to pay for better housing. It also attracts more inbound migration.

: A booming local economy increases residents’ ability to pay for better housing. It also attracts more inbound migration. Increase in First-Time Homebuyers : If more people decide to buy rather than rent, it drives up demand among homes for sale. That pushes up home prices.

: If more people decide to buy rather than rent, it drives up demand among homes for sale. That pushes up home prices. Lower Taxes: If people pay less in property taxes or local income or sales taxes, they have more money to spend on housing. That too drives up home prices.

Before buying a home, make sure you understand the true cost of homeownership . Beyond the principal and interest on the mortgage, homeowners must also budget for property taxes, homeowners insurance, repairs and maintenance, and sometimes homeowners association fees.

Landlords have to budget even more, to cover costs like vacancy rate, property management fees, and marketing and legal costs.

Are Housing Markets Cooling in 2022?

In mid-2022, there’s growing evidence that real estate markets are starting to cool down in the wake of higher interest rates and raging inflation.

You can see early signs of cooling in housing starts declining in some markets. Homebuilders have lost confidence that housing prices will keep rising at the same pace over the next few years.

Some of the hottest housing markets during the pandemic have also seen the greatest softening in growth . In fact, many “pandemic darling” markets are seeing the sharpest decline in appreciation.

Make no mistake, home prices in these markets are still higher than they were a year ago. But the pace of growth is slowing, and rising interest rates might push some housing markets into a correction.

We’re also seeing foreclosure activity tick upward. Foreclosure rates hit a post-pandemic high in the first quarter of 2022, and continued rising in the second quarter .

Final Thoughts

Nationwide, real estate growth remains strong. But some markets have far outpaced others, in the pandemic and its aftermath.

Keep an eye on the hottest markets in particular, as growth slows. Many markets might discover that prices overshot local fundamentals, and come back down to earth.