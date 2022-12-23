Galleria Mall To Close In March

Galleria Mall Photo by (Yonkers Times)

WHITE PLAINS, NY− As shoppers in the Galleria Mall in White Plains, New York were indulging in their holiday shopping this past December, many had no idea that it was a bittersweet affair. As it turns out, this is the last holiday season that the Galleria Mall would take part in. The mall as a whole will be closing this upcoming March.

Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) is the owner of the Galleria Mall. The Capital Partners group has said in a statement that the mall is currently scheduled to close and cease all businesses in March of 2023. This is to prepare the area for redevelopment. Reportedly, the land will be used for a mix of commercial and residential purposes.

“We understand the difficulty posed by transitioning,” the group said in a statement. “Our goal is to provide an opportunity for their businesses to continue. As we close the center, we are committed to working with the tenants to assist them in making a smooth transition.”

Despite what is reportedly being planned for the area, the Mayor of White Plains says the contrary, According to Mayor Tom Roach, there has been no official proposal yet for what will stand in the Galleria Mall’s place. The Mayor does say, however, that the building itself is likely to be torn down in its entirety. The Mayor envisions a direction in which there would be more walkable outdoor space for the area’s pedestrians.

While some stores are contemplating their futures in the upcoming months, others are already moving forward. Some of the stores in the mall are having clearance sales in anticipation of closing their stores by the end of the year 2022. They are hoping that the boost in sales will help with putting down money for a new location.

The PRCP group says that they will be working with the mall’s tenants to make their transition smooth.