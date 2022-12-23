Kingston, NY

Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?

Still Unsolved

Bed Bath & BeyondPhoto by(Brian Sozzi/ Yahoo! Finance)

The area of Hudson Valley, New York is looking at a significant change. The Bed Bath & Beyond retail chain is reportedly looking to close another location in the area as early as the opening months of 2023. The chain has been dealing with close to 150 stores throughout the country that are falling below expectations. In support of the new “optimization strategy”, those stores are looking at closures.

The Hudson Valley location just may be one of those stores. 

Back in September 2022, Bed Bath & Beyond made an announcement that it would be closing its location in Middletown, New York. This was announced along with a plan to close 150 stores throughout the United States. When looking at Hudson Valley, there are three locations that have Bed Bath & Beyond stores. Those stores are located in Newburgh, Kingston, and Poughkeepsie. 

So which store might be on the chopping block?

According to an article at The Daily Freeman, it is the location in Kingston, New York. The store is located at 1187 Ulster Ave. Although no date has been given for when the store will close, it is being reported that the store will be shutting its doors permanently in early 2023. A

“While the decision to close a store is always a difficult one, Bed Bath & Beyond looks forward to serving area customers at nearby stores in Poughkeepsie and Newburgh as well as online.”

Bed Bath & Beyond is a very popular and well-known American chain retail store. It was founded in 1971 and has since continued to operate all throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The popular retail chain has become so successful that it is counted among the Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000. Bed Bath & Beyond has had several major retail competitors, including Walmart, Target, and JCPenney.

