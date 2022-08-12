Miami, FL

Courtney Clenney Charged With Murder After Stabbing Boyfriend Toby Obumseli

Bri H

On April 3, news broke of a deadly stabbing that occurred in Miami, Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07J1hA_0hEAFlqU00
Courtney Clenney (Photo: Hawai‘i Police Department)NBC 6

Christian 'Toby' Obumseli, only 27 years old, was a young Black Texas Tech Alumnus that was stabbed to death by his white girlfriend, Courtney Clenney. Clenney is an Only Fans model and the couple had been dating for quite some time.

Clenney, from Austin, is an Instagram model as well as an OnlyFans model and is also known as Courtney Tailor. While it has been some time since the incident, she was just yesterday arrested and charged for second degree murder in Hawaii.

The Miami police department had categorized the death as an intimate partner violence incident, or a domestic violence incident, that resulted in a fight ensuing. The racial undertones led the internet to assumptions of Clenney acting in self defense at first, until many close friends testified to the affect that Obumseli is very kind and incapable of any sort of domestic violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tpSml_0hEAFlqU00
Rolling Stone

Clenney hired defense lawyer, Frank Prieto, and has set the self-defense statute as the foundation of her case. Their statement is that "Obumseli attacked her and choked her that evening, Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force, we are disappointed that the State Attorney sought an arrest warrant in this matter. We have cooperated with the investigation from the beginning [...] we have always offered to self-surrender if charges were filed in an effort to begin the legal process of clearing her of the charges" [NBC 6].

However, physical examinations of Clenney reveal otherwise: "Clenney left a knife wound three inches deep in Christian Obumseli’s chest, puncturing an artery, authorities say, adding that she showed no signs of injury from the altercation" [Rolling Stone]. There is also video evidence from surveillance that will be linked here. The Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle gave an official statement regarding the case and video evidence.

"In the video, Clenney, in a white bra top and plaid loungewear pants, pushes, shoves, and jumps on Obumseli, who wears a blue T-shirt and black track pants. He puts his arms out and turns his back to her to press buttons on the elevator panel. At one point, he appears to briefly put her in a headlock, and later pushes her face with his hand. Fernandez Rundle claimed the clip showed “the defendant aggressively attacking Christian,” adding, “I think [the video] was a descriptive way to show what the relationship was and who the aggressor was.” [Rolling Stone]. Projecting an illustration of a kitchen knife on a screen, Fernandez Rundle explained that on April 3, Clenney stabbed Obumseli with a six-inch blade that penetrated three inches into his chest and pierced his subclavian artery, killing him. She said the medical examiner found that wound was caused by a downward stroke into Obumseli’s chest, contradicting Clenney’s claim that she’d thrown the knife at Obumseli from about 10 feet away."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ah7jk_0hEAFlqU00
NewsHunt

Courtney Clenney is still being held at the East Hawai'i Detention Center and she is due in court on Thursday, before she will be extradited to Florida.

https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/courtney-clenney-murdered-christian-obumseli-domestic-violence-1395922/

https://www.kxan.com/news/texas/austin-onlyfans-model-charged-with-murdering-boyfriend/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# toby obumseli# courtney clenney onlyfans mode# miami stabbing# florida murder# domestic violence murder

Comments / 6

Published by

MS Criminal Justice, BA English and Creative Writing--your community story teller and aspiring journalist.

Hartford, CT
321 followers

More from Bri H

View Park-windsor Hills, CA

Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 Dead

"Windsor Hills crash: Mercedes-Benz runs through red light before getting into deadly wreck. Shocking video shows the moments the Mercedes-Benz ran through a red light. The video showed the before and after of the horrific crash that left several people dead, including a baby and an unborn child."

Read full story
4 comments
Hartford, CT

22 Year-Old Killed During Hartford, CT Shooting

Jayla Heaven, 22-Years Old, Killed in the crossfire of a shooting in Hartford, Connecticut. 'She was a sparkle, she was a light' | Friends, family remember life of young woman killed in Hartford shootingNBC Connecticut.

Read full story
19 comments
Highland Park, IL

Gunman Identified from Mass Shooting on July 4th In Highland Park

On Independence Day, another mass shooting occurred in Highland Park during a 4th of July parade. Police in Highland Park escort residentChicago Sun Times. Highland Park is a well known, influential suburb in the city of Chicago. The beautiful city is known for its trees and nature-scenery setting but after July 4th, 2022, the Fourth of July parade has left a new memory. This July 4th, Monday, 6 people have been confirmed dead and about 2 dozen have been injured after a shooting.

Read full story
Akron, OH

The Akron Police Shooting Video Has Been Released

Jayland Walker was shot and killed by Akron, Ohio police officers last week in what police say was a routine traffic stop. Akron Police Shooting, What We KnowAkron Beacon Journal.

Read full story
1 comments
Akron, OH

Ohio Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Black Man Over 90 Times

Jayland Walker, 25, was fatally shot by police in Akron, Ohio, earlier this week. (Screenshot via YouTube//Screenshot via YouTube/WKYC)CNN, WKYC Youtube. Jayland Walker, 25 years old, was unfortunately killed in a traffic stop by Akron, Ohio Police Officers. He was a DoorDash driver, and was said to be compliant with the police officer's requests. The reason for the stop remains unclear. Akron Police officials have stated the pursuit was due to a traffic stop and that Walker had a gun, but Walker's family strongly refutes those claims.

Read full story
206 comments
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde Mayor Says Robb Elementary Will Be Demolished

The May 24 Massacre of 19 children and 2 teachers happened at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas; and the Uvalde Mayor has confirmed it will be demolished. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit Robb Elementary School to pay their respects to the victims of the mass shooting, SundayNBC DFW.

Read full story
3 comments

Roe v. Wade Has Been Overturned

Vote to overturn Roe v. WadeKHOU. Roe v. Wade was settled law in 1973 and now, the constitutional rights of women have been set back 50 years. The Supreme Court, in a landmark decision on June 24, overturned the Roe V. Wade law, now making it illegal for women to obtain abortions in 19 states. According to AP, “Both sides predicted the fight over abortion would continue, in state capitals, in Washington and at the ballot box. Justice Clarence Thomas, part of Friday’s majority, urged colleagues to overturn other high court rulings protecting same-sex marriage, gay sex and the use of contraceptives.” This could mean that other settled laws which have protected the rights of many Americans, and their Constitutional liberties, could be at risk.

Read full story
35 comments
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Shooter Charged With 26 Counts of Hate Crimes

Payton Gendron is Detained following the mass shooting on May 14NYPOST. The race fueled massacre of 10 Black Americans occurred not too long ago on May 14, 2022. The mass shooter, Payton Gendron, was only 18 years old at the time of his shooting. Payton is a white male who catalogued his hate for Black Americans and spewed racist extremist comments online. Confirmed by police, his shooting at Buffalo was in fact race-fueled and now, the courts have agreed.

Read full story
14 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Walgreens Employee Kills 17-Year Old Coworker After She Rejected His Advances

Joshua Taylor Johnson via Colorado Springs Police Dept.Lawandcrime.com. In a tragic turn of events, 17-Year old Riley Whitelaw has been murdered by Joshua Johnson. In Colorado Springs, the Walgreens location manager reported that Whitelaw had previously complained about Johnson, stating he made advances that caused her to feel uncomfortable.

Read full story
54 comments
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde Shooter Threatened Girls Online Before the Robb Elementary Shooting

The school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas was the worst school shooting in a decade. The worst mass shooting in years. It should not have been possible. Columbine should have made it impossible. Morality and priority of protecting American people should have made it impossible. Yet here we are, facing more vicarious grief and trauma than any one person should ever have to handle. Our leaders tell us that in the name of democracy we must endure but our democracy died decades ago. It died in 2004 when the ban on assault rifles expired. It continues to die every day.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy