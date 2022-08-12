Courtney Clenney Charged With Murder After Stabbing Boyfriend Toby Obumseli

On April 3, news broke of a deadly stabbing that occurred in Miami, Florida.

Christian 'Toby' Obumseli, only 27 years old, was a young Black Texas Tech Alumnus that was stabbed to death by his white girlfriend, Courtney Clenney. Clenney is an Only Fans model and the couple had been dating for quite some time.

Clenney, from Austin, is an Instagram model as well as an OnlyFans model and is also known as Courtney Tailor. While it has been some time since the incident, she was just yesterday arrested and charged for second degree murder in Hawaii.

The Miami police department had categorized the death as an intimate partner violence incident, or a domestic violence incident, that resulted in a fight ensuing. The racial undertones led the internet to assumptions of Clenney acting in self defense at first, until many close friends testified to the affect that Obumseli is very kind and incapable of any sort of domestic violence.

Clenney hired defense lawyer, Frank Prieto, and has set the self-defense statute as the foundation of her case. Their statement is that "Obumseli attacked her and choked her that evening, Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force, we are disappointed that the State Attorney sought an arrest warrant in this matter. We have cooperated with the investigation from the beginning [...] we have always offered to self-surrender if charges were filed in an effort to begin the legal process of clearing her of the charges" [NBC 6].

However, physical examinations of Clenney reveal otherwise: "Clenney left a knife wound three inches deep in Christian Obumseli’s chest, puncturing an artery, authorities say, adding that she showed no signs of injury from the altercation" [Rolling Stone]. There is also video evidence from surveillance that will be linked here. The Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle gave an official statement regarding the case and video evidence.

"In the video, Clenney, in a white bra top and plaid loungewear pants, pushes, shoves, and jumps on Obumseli, who wears a blue T-shirt and black track pants. He puts his arms out and turns his back to her to press buttons on the elevator panel. At one point, he appears to briefly put her in a headlock, and later pushes her face with his hand. Fernandez Rundle claimed the clip showed “the defendant aggressively attacking Christian,” adding, “I think [the video] was a descriptive way to show what the relationship was and who the aggressor was.” [Rolling Stone]. Projecting an illustration of a kitchen knife on a screen, Fernandez Rundle explained that on April 3, Clenney stabbed Obumseli with a six-inch blade that penetrated three inches into his chest and pierced his subclavian artery, killing him. She said the medical examiner found that wound was caused by a downward stroke into Obumseli’s chest, contradicting Clenney’s claim that she’d thrown the knife at Obumseli from about 10 feet away."

Courtney Clenney is still being held at the East Hawai'i Detention Center and she is due in court on Thursday, before she will be extradited to Florida.

