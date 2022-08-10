Houston, TX

Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA Accident

Bri H

Linton arraignment

Nicole Linton, aged 37, is a nurse registered here in Houston. Last week, she caused a deadly crash that left 6 people dead, one being a fetus of a pregnant mom. The investigation by the California Highway patrol ensued, and this Monday her arraignment occurred.

The judge denied the $300,000 bond that her defense proposed. She was arrested and booked on charges of vehicular manslaughter after the Windsor Hills crash. the Los Angelas Times reported based on statements from official law enforcement.

The investigation confirmed that Linton was driving her Mercedes-Benz over 90 miles per hour. She ran her Mercedes through the intersection of Slauson avenue and La Brea avenue. New updates have come forward after the investigation continued and arraignment occurred.

In accompaniment to my previous post, the updates include the alleged level of intoxication of Linton. Her toxicology report unfortunately revealed that she was not under the influence of any drug or substance. She was released from the hospital with a sprained wrist.

Even though she is a Houston resident, she will be charged by the court of los Angeles. As of today, she has been charged with 6 counts of murder and 5 counts of gross vehicular manslaughter. The LA District Attorney George Gascon confirmed so to the LA Times.

If she is convicted she'll face up to 90 years in prison. Her initial bail was for $2 million and the bail was increased to $9 million due to the nature of the charges. During her arraignment, Linton shed tears as the charges were delivered. Her attorney argued that there was no substantial physical evidence of alcohol or substances in her system and instead argued a "profound mental health issue" as her defense, for a cause or reason for the crash. [ABC 7].

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NWKxW_0hB6l6T400
LA Crash suspect has previous accident historyNew York post

What is most shocking news is that Linton was involved in "a number of prior collisions throughout the United States," and one of the accidents caused 2 vehicles to be completely totaled, and the injuries of 2 people.

The LA District attorney is applying the murder charges to include the unborn child of 8 months pregnant Asherey, whose 11 month old son also died in the crash. The other cars Linton hit was a Nissan with 2 women who died, but have not been identified. She also hit an SUV carrying a family of 7, who were thankfully had only minor injuries.

Family members of the deceased and injured, as well as community activists, are calling for safety changes to be made at the intersection. There should be more updates to come on this unfortunate event, and my thoughts are with the family of the dead and those injured in the crash.

Sources

https://abc7.com/windsor-hills-crash-charges-against-driver-deadly-nicole-linton/12109045/

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-08-04/windsor-hills-fiery-crash-kills-multiple-people-pregnant-woman

