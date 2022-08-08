View Park-windsor Hills, CA

Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 Dead

Windsor Hills crash: Mercedes-Benz runs through red light before getting into deadly wreck

Shocking video shows the moments the Mercedes-Benz ran through a red light. The video showed the before and after of the horrific crash that left several people dead, including a baby and an unborn child.

On Thursday August 5, a horrific crash left 6 people dead in Windsor Hills. Between the intersection of La Brea and Slauson, a woman driving a Mercedes-Benz plowed through a red light at over 100 mph and struck many vehicles. Officially, 6 people have died and the driver survived. One of the victims was pregnant woman Asherey Ryan, who was on her way to a prenatal check-up with her infant and boyfriend also in the vehicle. The 2 other victims were women but their identities have not been confirmed.

The vigil for Asherey Ryan was held this past Friday, August 5. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident and has confirmed that the Mercedes driver was going over 100 mph, 2 cars caught on fire and 2 others were completely decimated.

The accident occurred around 1:30 pm on Thursday. The Mercedes-Benz coupe ran the red light, at full speed, and caused the crash of 6 cars. This happened right next to a gas station, and a bystander reported seeing the infant fly from the car and land at her feet, the infant of deceased Asherey Ryan. The California Highway Patrol confirmed the identity of the driver, 34 year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, and she had injuries after the crash but was released from the hospital 24 hours after, and was arrested and taken into police custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wAwwh_0h8OEq0X00
A worker cleans up the scene a day after a fiery multi-car crash left five dead at the corner of La Brea and Slauson Avenues in Windsor HillLA Times

The Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center treated Linton, and she was arrested on "suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and gross negligence," (ABC 7).

Sha'Seana Kerr, sister of Asherey Ryan, said she "drove to the scene [...] I ran past the police officers just because I wanted to feel her energy one more time. Yesterday, I truly lost it. My family was broken yesterday, and we're still broken" (ABC 7). Asherey's infant would have been one year old on August 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TOMja_0h8OEq0X00
Asherey Ryan and her unborn child were killed in a fiery crash in Windsor Hills that left six people dead. Her infant son, Alonzo, was alsoFOX 11

Bystanders reported that any people were flung from the cars and that 2 cars caught on fire. There are videos showing the crash from surveillance cameras as well as videos showing the burned cars and the car seat that was in the debris strung across the streets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OM9U6_0h8OEq0X00
A car seat and other items are scattered in the roadway in the aftermath of the deadly multicar crash. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)LA Times

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office made the following statement on Friday afternoon:

"My heart goes out to the families that lost loved ones in the horrific car collision that occurred yesterday in Windsor Hills. This incredible tragedy has sent shockwaves throughout Los Angeles and the loss of so many precious lives will have a lasting impact on those that are closest to them.Our office is in close contact with the lead law enforcement agency investigating. A prosecutor has already been assigned and will be working with law enforcement throughout the weekend. We will provide updates as more information becomes available. The case could be presented to us as early as Monday." [ABC 7].

LA Advocacy groups that advocate for safer streets were active on social media following the news of the crash.

