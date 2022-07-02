Akron, OH

Ohio Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Black Man Over 90 Times

Bri H

Jayland Walker, 25, was fatally shot by police in Akron, Ohio, earlier this week. (Screenshot via YouTube//Screenshot via YouTube/WKYC)CNN, WKYC Youtube

Jayland Walker, 25 years old, was unfortunately killed in a traffic stop by Akron, Ohio Police Officers. He was a DoorDash driver, and was said to be compliant with the police officer's requests. The reason for the stop remains unclear. Akron Police officials have stated the pursuit was due to a traffic stop and that Walker had a gun, but Walker's family strongly refutes those claims.

According to CNN, officers say that Walked left his vehicle and a foot chase ensued, where officers then followed in pursuit. There is no definitive reason why Walker fled from the police, but Bobby DiCello, the family attorney of Walker, states that Walker does not have a criminal record. CNN reports that the Akron police officers believe "actions by the suspect caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them [...] in response to this threat, officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect," (CNN). However, the autopsy report shows more than 100 bullet wounds in Walker's body.

Jayland Walker was confirmed dead at the scene of the murder before even reaching the hospital.

Sunday at 1PM: Akron officials to give update on Jayland Walker shooting VisitFox5

The autopsy report also confirms that the officers did fire more than 90 rounds and over 60 rounds actually struck Walker. Family Lawyer DiCello gave a statement to The Post confirming this. "There are wounds on all sides and parts of his body," (DiCello). There were 8 officers involved with the shooting and they are as of today, on administrative leave. Akron, Ohio has also canceled their 4th of July celebration that was planned. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirms their placement on administrative leave and will remain such until the investigation is complete. The officers have not been identified.

The police claim that a weapon was recovered from Walker's car, but there is no evidence as of yet that the firearm was discharged during this incident.

Much like 2 years ago with the killing of George Floyd, this killing has resulted in protests and calls for more police oversight. This is also the 3rd fatal police shooting in the Akron area. Akron Police says that body camera footage will be released on Sunday, July 3rd.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan (D), says the killing was "a dark day for our city" and confirmed the cancellation of their 4th of July celebration, Rib, White and Blue Festival. The Summit County Medical Examiner also gave official statement to The Post regarding Walker's death and have ruled it a homicide. He was shot in the face, legs, abdomen, and the Summit County ME's goal is to give an accurate "assessment of the injuries sustained by Mr. Walker," (DiNapoli, ME Spokesperson).

Jaylan Walker worked for Amazon prior to working for DoorDash. This incident occurred Monday, June 27th around 12:30 a.m. and he was shot in the Bridgestone Americas Center for Research and Technology parking lot. The Ohio Attorney General's Office will review the case following the State's investigation, and the Summit County Grand Jury will evaluate.

Pamela Walker, Jayland Walker's mother, said to the WKYC, "Why?" when asked to give a statement. "Why did this happen in such a manner, such a terrible, terrible way?" (CNN).

