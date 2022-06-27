Uvalde Mayor Says Robb Elementary Will Be Demolished

The May 24 Massacre of 19 children and 2 teachers happened at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas; and the Uvalde Mayor has confirmed it will be demolished.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit Robb Elementary School to pay their respects to the victims of the mass shooting, Sunday NBC DFW

On May 24, Robb Elementary was infiltrated by a school shooter who shot down 19 young children and 2 teachers. His massacre lasted a little over an hour while the Uvalde Police were outside of the school, and waited before going in to apprehend the shooter. It took hours to identify the victims due to the damage done by the AR-15 rifle the shooter bought just one day before. Officials confirmed that he shot his grandmother the same morning of the shooting, but she survived.

The town of Uvalde has responded in outcry since this occurred. At a town council meeting last week, The Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin stated that: “My understanding – and I had this discussion with the superintendent – that school will be demolished" (USA Today). A few other news outlets reported, but USA Today reached Mayor Don McLaughlin for comment. McLaughlin said that he had no official timeline for the demolition, but in response to why the decision was made, he stated "You can never ask a child to go back or a teacher to go back in that school ever” (USA Today).

The District Superintendent Hal Harrell also said the the 550 Students who attended Robb Elementary will be rerouted to two other elementary schools nearby, this is according to the Texas Tribune. It may seem like a drastic response to a school shooting, but even State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat whose district includes Uvalde, said that President Joe Biden confirmed during his visit to Uvalde on May 29 that the school would be demolished and a new one would be built. [KSAT 12].

The same sort of scenario occurred after the unfortunate Sandy Hook shooting. 20 children and 6 adults were killed in that unfortunate December shooting in 2012 and Sandy Hook was demolished the next year. State Senator Roland Gutierrez also facilitated a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Public Safety which includes that "The State of Texas failed these families, and those families deserve to know the complete, unalterable truth about what happened that day," (USA Today).

Robb Elementary NBC dfw

