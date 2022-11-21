Preserving a Part of History: Report from the Annual Meeting for Friends of Boone Trace

Depiction of Daniel Boone alongside an outline of the Commonwealth of Kentucky Photo by Friends of Boone Trace, Inc

London, KY - Wednesday November 15, 2022, the Friends of Boone Trace, Inc. held its annual meeting at 7 PM. The meeting took place on the first floor in the community room of the Laurel County Courthouse.

Dr. John Fox, President of Friends of Boone Trace, gave several updates about preservation efforts involving the Trace and several people were in attendance. There were attendees present from all over Kentucky and below is a short list of some of the counties that had people present:

Fayette

Rockcastle

Laurel

Knox

Whitley

Clay

While the nickname often used to refer to Boone Trace is "That Little Road" the efforts into preserving this irreplaceable part of history are anything but little. Historians, both professional and amateur, are putting forth incredible amounts of time and utilizing numerous resources to ensure that this part of Daniel Boone's legacy can be enjoyed by everyone for generations to come.

The Friends of the Boone Trace, Inc has been working with several different entities to bring more attention to these preservation efforts and many were highlighted during this year's annual meeting. One of the most important aspects of preserving the Trace has been to ensure that as many people as possible are able to enjoy it and learn about it.

There are areas of the Trace that can be hiked on foot. U.S. Bike Route 21 runs along and/or in close proximity to certain areas of the Trace for bicycle enthusiasts. Lastly, an automotive tour is also available. There truly is something for everyone.

To learn more about Boone Trace visit the website at https://www.boonetrace1775.com/index.html

They can also be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/boonetrace1775

The annual meeting was open to the public and closed with refreshments and conversation.

Field research efforts are ongoing.

