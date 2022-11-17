Election 2023: Meet the Candidates for Governor of Kentucky

Kentucky Governor's Mansion Credit: Stock Photo

Manchester, KY (November 16, 2022) - With the midterm elections of 2022 last week many people are wanting to take a brief break from politics. While many are focused on the holiday season approaching, others are already looking towards the next big political contest in Kentucky. That contest will be the election for the Governor's race to be decided in 2023.

There are currently 8 (that I could verify) declared candidates for the gubernatorial race. Two of which are Democrats and the other 6 are Republicans. This will make for a packed primary season.

The two Democratic candidates for consideration are:

Incumbent Andy Beshear - currently serving as Governor since December 10, 2019.

Geoffrey M. Young - most recently ran for KY's 6th Congressional District.

The Six Republican candidates for consideration are:

Daniel Cameron - currently serving as Attorney General since December 17, 2019.

Kelly Craft - former United States Ambassador to Canada and the United Nations (U.N.)

Ryan Quarles - currently serving as Agricultural Commissioner since January 4, 2016.

Savannah Maddox - currently serving as State Representative for District 61.

Eric Deters - former attorney, author, and media personality.

Mike Harmon - currently serving as State Auditor since January 4, 2016.

There has also been speculation that former Governor Matt Bevin (R) may once again run for the governor's mansion.

BallotPedia also lists the following Republicans as potential and/or declared candidates:

David Cooper - service member, minister, and author.

Robbie Smith - high school math teacher.

With these many individuals throwing their respective hats into the political arena there is only one thing for certain. Politics are like the weather in our Old Kentucky Home, and anything can happen. The time for you to do your due diligence and research prospective candidates is now. The Primary election will be upon us before we know it.

A more informed decision-making process will benefit everyone. May the will of the people be heard and may the best candidate win.