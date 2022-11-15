How to Make Sure That the Career Path You Choose Is Right For You

Develop New Skills Pexels

It’s National Career Development Month! As a professional career counselor, I know how hard it is for people to decide upon a career path that is right for them. It truly takes some extensive self-exploration, being honest with yourself and others, and gaining experience in the areas that you are considering. With this in mind, we will explore a few tips to help you ensure that the career path you choose is right for you.

Your Skillset

As you consider which path to pursue, it is especially important to be thinking about the current skillset that you possess. As an example, if you are passionate about helping others to live a healthy life, are compassionate, and have a good eye for details, you may consider careers in the medical field.

There are a variety of career paths in the medical field. Some require extensive education and experience, while others can be completed in under a year. Take, for example, those pursuing career paths in pharmacy tech. These programs can be completed in just a few months and can be both rewarding and satisfying.

Regardless of what path you choose to pursue, it’s important to first take stock of the skills you possess and the skills you may need to learn in order to do the job successfully.

Your Lifestyle

Another important aspect to consider when choosing a career path that is right for you is your lifestyle. Consider work-life balance and other factors in your life.

For example, are you a mother of multiple children, are you caring for an aging parent, do you enjoy working late nights or early mornings, etc. Whatever it may be, consider your lifestyle so that you are able to choose a career path that aligns with your lifestyle.

Location Matters

As you begin to consider the career path that you are interested in, be sure to consider location. For example, it would be foolish to want to pursue marine biology but live in the midwest.

Additionally, it’s important to consider how far or close you want to commute to the position that you choose. Whatever you choose, it’s important to be sure that the location aligns with your career goals and lifestyle.

Being Passionate

A very important factor that keeps individuals loyal to a position and company is passion.

If you don't care about what you're doing, you'll end up with a position or career path that you love. This is where job satisfaction and career-well being come into play.

With job satisfaction and a good sense of career-wellbeing, you will be a happier individual in your position, and in life, overall.

Availability and Demand

Finally, it is important to do your research and make sure that the career path that you choose is in demand and that there are multiple positions available in your chosen location. If you do not do the research and check into this, you may very well pursue a career path with a dying demand making it extremely challenging to find a position within your chosen field. And, this is certainly something that you do not want to happen.

Final Thoughts

In summary, choosing a career path that is right for you is not an overnight decision. It takes time to actively think, research, and be honest with yourself and others about what it is that you really want to pursue. But, with the tips outlined in this post, you’ll be well on your way to a career path that aligns with your career goals and lifestyle.