How to Make Sure That the Career Path You Choose Is Right For You

Brennon Hightower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b0TVQ_0jBYrOxe00
Develop New SkillsPexels

It’s National Career Development Month! As a professional career counselor, I know how hard it is for people to decide upon a career path that is right for them. It truly takes some extensive self-exploration, being honest with yourself and others, and gaining experience in the areas that you are considering. With this in mind, we will explore a few tips to help you ensure that the career path you choose is right for you.

Your Skillset

As you consider which path to pursue, it is especially important to be thinking about the current skillset that you possess. As an example, if you are passionate about helping others to live a healthy life, are compassionate, and have a good eye for details, you may consider careers in the medical field.

There are a variety of career paths in the medical field. Some require extensive education and experience, while others can be completed in under a year. Take, for example, those pursuing career paths in pharmacy tech. These programs can be completed in just a few months and can be both rewarding and satisfying.

Regardless of what path you choose to pursue, it’s important to first take stock of the skills you possess and the skills you may need to learn in order to do the job successfully.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s5LbH_0jBYrOxe00
Consider your lifestyle.Pexels

Your Lifestyle

Another important aspect to consider when choosing a career path that is right for you is your lifestyle. Consider work-life balance and other factors in your life.

For example, are you a mother of multiple children, are you caring for an aging parent, do you enjoy working late nights or early mornings, etc. Whatever it may be, consider your lifestyle so that you are able to choose a career path that aligns with your lifestyle.

Location Matters

As you begin to consider the career path that you are interested in, be sure to consider location. For example, it would be foolish to want to pursue marine biology but live in the midwest.

Additionally, it’s important to consider how far or close you want to commute to the position that you choose. Whatever you choose, it’s important to be sure that the location aligns with your career goals and lifestyle.

Being Passionate

A very important factor that keeps individuals loyal to a position and company is passion.

If you don't care about what you're doing, you'll end up with a position or career path that you love. This is where job satisfaction and career-well being come into play.

With job satisfaction and a good sense of career-wellbeing, you will be a happier individual in your position, and in life, overall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=110Q77_0jBYrOxe00
Choose a career path that is right for you.Pexels

Availability and Demand

Finally, it is important to do your research and make sure that the career path that you choose is in demand and that there are multiple positions available in your chosen location. If you do not do the research and check into this, you may very well pursue a career path with a dying demand making it extremely challenging to find a position within your chosen field. And, this is certainly something that you do not want to happen.

Final Thoughts

In summary, choosing a career path that is right for you is not an overnight decision. It takes time to actively think, research, and be honest with yourself and others about what it is that you really want to pursue. But, with the tips outlined in this post, you’ll be well on your way to a career path that aligns with your career goals and lifestyle.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# career# career path# national career development mo# job# job search

Comments / 0

Published by

Brennon is the talent behind Just Brennon Blog. She is passionate about unique travel experiences and empowering people to thrive and create lives that they love! As a writer on NewsBreak, her goal is to do the same.

Champaign, IL
1341 followers

More from Brennon Hightower

Decatur, IL

Boo at the Zoo, A Family Tradition, Decatur, IL

One thing people love to do, especially on Pinterest and other social media platforms like Instagram is to share their fall activities that were on their Fall Bucket Lists. This is especially true if it’s new, unique, and/or even a family tradition.

Read full story
Sidney, IL

Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, IL

Negangard Pumpkin Patch, Sidney, ILBrennon Hightower. Visiting a pumpkin patch is something that always lands on our Halloween/Autumn bucket list. How can you not enjoy picking your own pumpkin from a pumpkin patch, especially when you have plans to carve it?

Read full story
Paris, IL

Visiting L & A Farms in Paris, Illinois

Visiting L & A Farms in Paris, IllinoisBrennon Hightower. Visiting L & A Farms sunflower maze has been on my list of things to do for about three years now and this past Saturday, we were finally able to experience the sunflower maze! Not only that, but we were also able to enjoy the new addition of the flower meadow this season.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Café Amor & Art, Windsor, Ontario, Canada - Detroit's Neighbor

While planning our recent visit to Canada, I wanted to make sure that I did something completely for myself. So, after tons of Pinterest and blog research, I chose Cafe Amor & Art to be my place. Before I jump into my experience at the cafe, take note that Windsor is just across the border from Detroit, Michigan.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Our Visit to Big Time Entertainment in Windsor, Ontario, Canada - Detroit, Michigan's Neighbor

Family Fun at Big Time EntertainmentBrennon Hightower. As I planned a weekend trip to Canada recently with my boys, I wanted to be sure that the trip included some major fun! While doing some research on Google and Pinterest, I came across Big Time Entertainment.

Read full story
1 comments
Monroe, MI

A Rest Area Stop: Michigan Welcome Center

Am I the only one who loves stopping at beautiful rest areas and welcome centers? Let me tell you this. Whenever I cross into a new state, I want to pull over on the side of the highway to get a photo with the state sign.

Read full story
2 comments
Champaign, IL

A Lunch Time Review of Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill in Champaign, IL

In Champaign, there’s a great Middle Eastern restaurant that’s an excellent lunch spot. Not only do they have outstanding food, but you also get free pita bread! For those who enjoy authentic middle eastern cuisine and are looking for something new to try, I definitely recommend this place.

Read full story
1 comments
Champaign, IL

Build Your Own Bowl at Poke Lab in Champaign

The food at Poke Lab in Champaign is one of the best casual and healthy eating restaurants in town. With so many ways to create your own bowl at Poke Lab, there’s something to please everyone—and as an added bonus, bowls are served with free miso soup or a bottle of water.

Read full story
Champaign, IL

Champaign-Urbana Holiday Weekend Getaway

Are you looking for something to do with your family during the Christmas season? If so, there’s no better place to be than Champaign-Urbana! No matter what your plans are, I’m sure that you can work in some of these holiday-themed activities for the weekend.

Read full story

Online Shopping Tools for Christmas

Who else is currently creating several lists of things to do for Christmas? For me, the top three tasks listed include sending out our annual Christmas cards, creating a list of gifts for people who I plan to buy for, as well as a budget for my Christmas shopping.

Read full story

Shopping for Christmas? Add These Figurines!

You Rock! Precious Moments FigurineBrennon Hightower. Do you remember growing up, flipping through the Sunday newspaper, and looking through all the different coupon packets? And, right as you are flipping to the next sheet of coupons, there would be a page devoted to ordering a Precious Moments figurine by mail? And, while they were all adorable figurines, they only came in one skin and one hair color.

Read full story

Yes or No? The LARQ Self-Cleaning Water Bottle: As Seen on Shark Tank

If you are unfamiliar with LARQ, you may remember seeing the idea being picked up on Shark Tank. If you’ve never seen the episode, check it on here. In a nutshell, LARQ has produced a self-cleaning bottle with instant water purification. It’s the world's first self-cleaning water bottle with LARQ's proprietary and patented UV-C LED technology which eradicates up to 99.9999% of germs, bacteria, and protozoa.

Read full story

Take the Lifebook Online Masterclass for National Career Development Month

Slowly but surely, National Career Development Month is coming to an end, but before it does, I want to share another opportunity to increase not only your career wellness but your life wellness.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

Lunch at Tilly's Tea Room & Café at Saks Fifth Avenue

With multiple photos of afternoon high teas on my Living My Best Life Pinterest Board, it only made sense to pursue a beautiful afternoon tea. Enjoying an afternoon high tea is something that I have been wanting to experience, but never made it a priority to do so until recently.

Read full story

Tips to Boost Your Career for National Career Development Month

After working in a particular position or business for several years, it is expected that you would become a little too comfortable. However, this feeling of comfort might feel like stagnation after a while. When this happens, it is an indication to level up in your career.

Read full story

Using Extensions Like SimplyCodes Helps You Save Money for Your Black Friday Shopping

This post is in partnership with SimplyCodes. It’s almost here! Black Friday! The colloquial term for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day where almost all stores (online and brick and mortar) offer highly promoted sales at discounted prices and often open very early.

Read full story
Urbana, IL

Visit Urbana: Places to Eat, Drink, and Play This Weekend

Illinois has so many hidden gems and there is nothing more exciting than discovering special places to visit, especially locally. Urbana, Illinois is one of those places, and it is right in my backyard. This beautiful city is just next door to the hustle and bustle of Champaign but feels like a lifetime away with its quaint downtown and beautiful parks nestled throughout town.

Read full story
2 comments
Champaign, IL

Make Yourself More Employable During National Career Development Month

Did you know that November is National Career Development Month? That’s right!. According to the National Day Calendar, “National Career Development Month in November signals a time for students and employees to focus on their (current or) future career choices”. With this in mind, let’s chat about making yourself more employable.

Read full story
1 comments
Champaign, IL

Enjoy Brunch on the Beach Themed Patio at Harvest Market

I’ve been a frequent customer of Harvest Market for quite some time. Some days my plan is to simply do some grocery shopping. Other times, I want to order brunch, sit, and blog in peace, so I opt for ordering something delicious from the menu and head to a quiet corner upstairs.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy