Decatur, IL

Boo at the Zoo, A Family Tradition, Decatur, IL

Brennon Hightower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N2DSg_0imIDR7900
Jack-o-lanternsPixabay

One thing people love to do, especially on Pinterest and other social media platforms like Instagram is to share their fall activities that were on their Fall Bucket Lists. This is especially true if it’s new, unique, and/or even a family tradition.

Family traditions are very special for families, as it’s a time to spend quality time together, create memories, and hopefully be passed down through the generations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ElKjo_0imIDR7900
Boo at the ZooBrennon Hightower

Scovill Zoo, Decatur, Illinois

One family tradition that you may find on the bucket lists of Decatur locals and surrounding towns is Boo at the Zoo. Boo at the Zoo is a family tradition the last two weekends of October at the Scovill Zoo located at 71 S. Country Club Road in Decatur, Illinois.

Boo at the Zoo Activities

Not only can you enjoy watching the animals in your Halloween costumes while at Boo at the Zoo, but visitors can also collect delicious treats like cookies, enjoy decorations such as a myriad of uniquely decorated and carved jack-o-lanterns, take a few spins on the carousel, and howl during a spooky ride on the train.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QeLSi_0imIDR7900
Boo at the ZooBrennon Hightower

Affordability

Who wouldn’t want this on their autumn bucket list?! I can certainly see why it would be an annual family tradition. And, what’s best of all is that everything is very affordable. For example, a carousel ride is only $2.25 and a train ride is only $2.75 for non-members of the zoo. Zoo members pay an even more affordable price.

In fact, it’s important to note that admission is $5 for visitors who are collecting treats and only $4 for those who aren’t. Either way, both are affordable and you are sure to have an awesome time.

Additional information such as dates and the event flyer can be found online on the Scovill Zoo website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yhpQa_0imIDR7900
Boo at the ZooBrennon Hightower

Additional Information About the Scovill Zoo

If you are unfamiliar with the Scovill Zoo, here are a few things to note. It is one of 210 zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums with 96 species spanning six continents and around 500 animals in residence, according to Wikipedia.

Additionally, the zoo originally started out as a farm in 1967 when the Kiwanis Club donated money for its construction.

Final Thoughts

Family traditions and creating fall bucket lists are a lot of fun! If you don’t already have something put in place, now would be a great time to start!

#Halloween

