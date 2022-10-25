Sidney, IL

Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, IL

Brennon Hightower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lYxaI_0imELP4500
Negangard Pumpkin Patch, Sidney, ILBrennon Hightower

Visiting a pumpkin patch is something that always lands on our Halloween/Autumn bucket list. How can you not enjoy picking your own pumpkin from a pumpkin patch, especially when you have plans to carve it?

With this in mind, I wanted to experience a “new to me” pumpkin patch. After several local recommendations, we ended up visiting Negangard Pumpkin Patch, not once this season, but twice so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y7Zzj_0imELP4500
Negangard Pumpkin Patch, Sidney, ILBrennon Hightower

Negangard Pumpkin Patch, Sidney, IL

Negangard Pumpkin Patch is a family-owned farm located at 1883 County Rd 700 N in Sidney, IL. They raise everything that they sell.

It’s one of those talked-about pumpkin patches from locals that you absolutely must visit during the fall season. In fact, I used to work with a woman about five years ago, who spoke very highly of the pumpkin patch and was so kind to bring me an array of beautiful gourds from there one year.

I kept them for a few years and proudly displayed them during the holiday season. Eventually, I had to get rid of them, but now I know where to get them.

Negangard Pumpkin Patch offers a huge selection of unique gourds at magnificent prices. Many of the gourds were just 3 for $1. What an amazing deal!

I’ve been to other pumpkin patches and farms and have seen gourds priced incredibly higher. These prices were a breath of fresh air, especially as we are constantly seeing prices soar across the board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ezm9p_0imELP4500
Negangard Pumpkin Patch, Sidney, ILBrennon Hightower

Home-Grown Goodness!

Aside from the gourds, other things are sold such as a variety of pumpkins, squash, hay bales, honey, Indian corn, and cornstalks.

On both occasions, we simply strolled through each aisle looking at the variety of all that was there. Of course, there were new varieties on the second visit than the first, which is why I would recommend a second visit.

On both visits, the weather was absolutely beautiful! Both, ideal autumn days, especially for visiting a pumpkin patch. It wasn’t too cold or too hot and the air was crisp and clean.

On my first visit, I brought my coffee and enjoyed every sip while strolling through admiring the landscape and uniqueness of the pumpkins and gourds.

While the pumpkin patch wasn’t crowded, there was a fair share of visitors doing the same thing, enjoying the experience, taking photos, and shopping for their pumpkins and gourds.

After strolling through for about 20 minutes or so, and picking out a few small pumpkins, I headed to check out. As I got closer, I noticed the photo opp set up and couldn’t help but to want to capture a photo.

So, on both occasions, we were able to take a few pictures in front of the photo opp which are great for memories or for those who want to spruce up their social media feeds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EPNmj_0imELP4500
Negangard Pumpkin Patch, Sidney, ILBrennon Hightower

Final Thoughts

Our overall experiences were very pleasant and I am grateful for that. This is definitely a family farm worth visiting for all your fall pumpkin needs and wants. It’s definitely going down on my annual fall bucket list.

#Halloween

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pumpkin Patch# Sidney# Halloween# Autumn# Fall Activities

Comments / 0

Published by

Brennon is the talent behind Just Brennon Blog. She is passionate about unique travel experiences and empowering people to thrive and create lives that they love! As a writer on NewsBreak, her goal is to do the same.

Champaign, IL
1340 followers

More from Brennon Hightower

Decatur, IL

Boo at the Zoo, A Family Tradition, Decatur, IL

One thing people love to do, especially on Pinterest and other social media platforms like Instagram is to share their fall activities that were on their Fall Bucket Lists. This is especially true if it’s new, unique, and/or even a family tradition.

Read full story
Paris, IL

Visiting L & A Farms in Paris, Illinois

Visiting L & A Farms in Paris, IllinoisBrennon Hightower. Visiting L & A Farms sunflower maze has been on my list of things to do for about three years now and this past Saturday, we were finally able to experience the sunflower maze! Not only that, but we were also able to enjoy the new addition of the flower meadow this season.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Café Amor & Art, Windsor, Ontario, Canada - Detroit's Neighbor

While planning our recent visit to Canada, I wanted to make sure that I did something completely for myself. So, after tons of Pinterest and blog research, I chose Cafe Amor & Art to be my place. Before I jump into my experience at the cafe, take note that Windsor is just across the border from Detroit, Michigan.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Our Visit to Big Time Entertainment in Windsor, Ontario, Canada - Detroit, Michigan's Neighbor

Family Fun at Big Time EntertainmentBrennon Hightower. As I planned a weekend trip to Canada recently with my boys, I wanted to be sure that the trip included some major fun! While doing some research on Google and Pinterest, I came across Big Time Entertainment.

Read full story
1 comments
Monroe, MI

A Rest Area Stop: Michigan Welcome Center

Am I the only one who loves stopping at beautiful rest areas and welcome centers? Let me tell you this. Whenever I cross into a new state, I want to pull over on the side of the highway to get a photo with the state sign.

Read full story
2 comments
Champaign, IL

A Lunch Time Review of Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill in Champaign, IL

In Champaign, there’s a great Middle Eastern restaurant that’s an excellent lunch spot. Not only do they have outstanding food, but you also get free pita bread! For those who enjoy authentic middle eastern cuisine and are looking for something new to try, I definitely recommend this place.

Read full story
1 comments
Champaign, IL

Build Your Own Bowl at Poke Lab in Champaign

The food at Poke Lab in Champaign is one of the best casual and healthy eating restaurants in town. With so many ways to create your own bowl at Poke Lab, there’s something to please everyone—and as an added bonus, bowls are served with free miso soup or a bottle of water.

Read full story
Champaign, IL

Champaign-Urbana Holiday Weekend Getaway

Are you looking for something to do with your family during the Christmas season? If so, there’s no better place to be than Champaign-Urbana! No matter what your plans are, I’m sure that you can work in some of these holiday-themed activities for the weekend.

Read full story

Online Shopping Tools for Christmas

Who else is currently creating several lists of things to do for Christmas? For me, the top three tasks listed include sending out our annual Christmas cards, creating a list of gifts for people who I plan to buy for, as well as a budget for my Christmas shopping.

Read full story

Shopping for Christmas? Add These Figurines!

You Rock! Precious Moments FigurineBrennon Hightower. Do you remember growing up, flipping through the Sunday newspaper, and looking through all the different coupon packets? And, right as you are flipping to the next sheet of coupons, there would be a page devoted to ordering a Precious Moments figurine by mail? And, while they were all adorable figurines, they only came in one skin and one hair color.

Read full story

Yes or No? The LARQ Self-Cleaning Water Bottle: As Seen on Shark Tank

If you are unfamiliar with LARQ, you may remember seeing the idea being picked up on Shark Tank. If you’ve never seen the episode, check it on here. In a nutshell, LARQ has produced a self-cleaning bottle with instant water purification. It’s the world's first self-cleaning water bottle with LARQ's proprietary and patented UV-C LED technology which eradicates up to 99.9999% of germs, bacteria, and protozoa.

Read full story

Take the Lifebook Online Masterclass for National Career Development Month

Slowly but surely, National Career Development Month is coming to an end, but before it does, I want to share another opportunity to increase not only your career wellness but your life wellness.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

Lunch at Tilly's Tea Room & Café at Saks Fifth Avenue

With multiple photos of afternoon high teas on my Living My Best Life Pinterest Board, it only made sense to pursue a beautiful afternoon tea. Enjoying an afternoon high tea is something that I have been wanting to experience, but never made it a priority to do so until recently.

Read full story

Tips to Boost Your Career for National Career Development Month

After working in a particular position or business for several years, it is expected that you would become a little too comfortable. However, this feeling of comfort might feel like stagnation after a while. When this happens, it is an indication to level up in your career.

Read full story

Using Extensions Like SimplyCodes Helps You Save Money for Your Black Friday Shopping

This post is in partnership with SimplyCodes. It’s almost here! Black Friday! The colloquial term for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day where almost all stores (online and brick and mortar) offer highly promoted sales at discounted prices and often open very early.

Read full story
Urbana, IL

Visit Urbana: Places to Eat, Drink, and Play This Weekend

Illinois has so many hidden gems and there is nothing more exciting than discovering special places to visit, especially locally. Urbana, Illinois is one of those places, and it is right in my backyard. This beautiful city is just next door to the hustle and bustle of Champaign but feels like a lifetime away with its quaint downtown and beautiful parks nestled throughout town.

Read full story
2 comments
Champaign, IL

Make Yourself More Employable During National Career Development Month

Did you know that November is National Career Development Month? That’s right!. According to the National Day Calendar, “National Career Development Month in November signals a time for students and employees to focus on their (current or) future career choices”. With this in mind, let’s chat about making yourself more employable.

Read full story
1 comments
Champaign, IL

Enjoy Brunch on the Beach Themed Patio at Harvest Market

I’ve been a frequent customer of Harvest Market for quite some time. Some days my plan is to simply do some grocery shopping. Other times, I want to order brunch, sit, and blog in peace, so I opt for ordering something delicious from the menu and head to a quiet corner upstairs.

Read full story
1 comments

How to Plan a Great Halloween Weekend Party

Whether you get into the fun or creepiness of Halloween, it tends to be a lot of, especially if you are planning a fun Halloween party. So, with National Frankenstein Day and Halloween right around the corner, check out these tips below for how to plan a great Halloween Weekend Party.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy