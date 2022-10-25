Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, IL

Negangard Pumpkin Patch, Sidney, IL Brennon Hightower

Visiting a pumpkin patch is something that always lands on our Halloween/Autumn bucket list. How can you not enjoy picking your own pumpkin from a pumpkin patch, especially when you have plans to carve it?

With this in mind, I wanted to experience a “new to me” pumpkin patch. After several local recommendations, we ended up visiting Negangard Pumpkin Patch , not once this season, but twice so far.

Negangard Pumpkin Patch is a family-owned farm located at 1883 County Rd 700 N in Sidney, IL. They raise everything that they sell.

It’s one of those talked-about pumpkin patches from locals that you absolutely must visit during the fall season. In fact, I used to work with a woman about five years ago, who spoke very highly of the pumpkin patch and was so kind to bring me an array of beautiful gourds from there one year.

I kept them for a few years and proudly displayed them during the holiday season. Eventually, I had to get rid of them, but now I know where to get them.

Negangard Pumpkin Patch offers a huge selection of unique gourds at magnificent prices. Many of the gourds were just 3 for $1. What an amazing deal!

I’ve been to other pumpkin patches and farms and have seen gourds priced incredibly higher. These prices were a breath of fresh air, especially as we are constantly seeing prices soar across the board.

Home-Grown Goodness!

Aside from the gourds, other things are sold such as a variety of pumpkins, squash, hay bales, honey, Indian corn, and cornstalks.

On both occasions, we simply strolled through each aisle looking at the variety of all that was there. Of course, there were new varieties on the second visit than the first, which is why I would recommend a second visit.

On both visits, the weather was absolutely beautiful! Both, ideal autumn days, especially for visiting a pumpkin patch. It wasn’t too cold or too hot and the air was crisp and clean.

On my first visit, I brought my coffee and enjoyed every sip while strolling through admiring the landscape and uniqueness of the pumpkins and gourds.

While the pumpkin patch wasn’t crowded, there was a fair share of visitors doing the same thing, enjoying the experience, taking photos, and shopping for their pumpkins and gourds.

After strolling through for about 20 minutes or so, and picking out a few small pumpkins, I headed to check out. As I got closer, I noticed the photo opp set up and couldn’t help but to want to capture a photo.

So, on both occasions, we were able to take a few pictures in front of the photo opp which are great for memories or for those who want to spruce up their social media feeds.

Final Thoughts

Our overall experiences were very pleasant and I am grateful for that. This is definitely a family farm worth visiting for all your fall pumpkin needs and wants. It’s definitely going down on my annual fall bucket list.

