Café Amor & Art, Windsor, Ontario, Canada - Detroit's Neighbor

While planning our recent visit to Canada, I wanted to make sure that I did something completely for myself. So, after tons of Pinterest and blog research, I chose Cafe Amor & Art to be my place. Before I jump into my experience at the cafe, take note that Windsor is just across the border from Detroit, Michigan.

Discovering Café Amor

As I briefly mentioned, while scrolling through Pinterest and a few blogs, I came across Cafe Amore & Art (and their amazing Instagram feed). From their Instagram feed, I could quickly tell that they specialized in coffee drinks that look beautiful. Not only that but the drinks were served in beautiful mugs placed on top of matching saucers. I quickly knew that this was an experience that I definitely wanted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rQTK0_0fRiF09f00
Café Amor & ArtBrennon Hightower

Upon Arrival

I arrived as soon as the cafe opened. The outside of the cafe had a beautiful mural on the side of the building and there was a chalkboard menu outside. As I entered there was one woman ahead of me.

As I waited my turn, I quickly noticed the ambiance. It’s warm and inviting with art on display from local artists. As I placed my order, the cafe begin to fill with customers. As I waited for my order, I quickly observed that this was clearly a loved spot. Customers were nice and the owners knew many of them on a first-name basis.

Portuguese Tart & Vanilla Latte

I ended up ordering exactly what was on my favorite Instagram photo from the cafe, which was a vanilla late in a beautiful blue mug with a matching saucer. I also ordered a Portuguese tart. It looked so delicious.

As I sat and enjoyed my morning breakfast, myself and a few others noticed that a traffic man was out ticketing people. When I parked, I was so busy admiring the mural and getting excited about the experience, I didn’t notice the meter. Thankfully, I had a pocket full of CAD coins. I and a few others rushed outdoors to begin filling the meter with coins.

When I came back in, I sat down to continue enjoying my latte and tart. The tart had a very flaky crust that complemented its soft filling nicely and the vanilla latte tasted like pure heaven; very smooth!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OOkhP_0fRiF09f00
Café Amor & ArtBrennon Hightower

Final Thoughts

Cafe Amor & Art is one of those unique cafes in Windsor, Ontario that combine a unique atmosphere and exceptional food with a story that’s worth telling. The owners were very hospitable and friendly and valued their customers.

There were so many small gestures that made the experience so much more worthwhile. For example, the man bought me napkins and the woman walked to the door and opened it for a woman who had her hands full of drinks.

Cafe Amor & Art definitely gets two thumbs up for originality, deliciousness, and customer service. It turned out to be just what I expected and more!

