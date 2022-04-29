Our Visit to Big Time Entertainment in Windsor, Ontario, Canada - Detroit, Michigan's Neighbor

Family Fun at Big Time Entertainment Brennon Hightower

As I planned a weekend trip to Canada recently with my boys, I wanted to be sure that the trip included some major fun! While doing some research on Google and Pinterest, I came across Big Time Entertainment.

What is Big Time Entertainment?

Windsor, Ontario is home to some fun tourist attractions that keep families happy and entertained year-round, including Windsor's ultimate destination of fun, Big Time Entertainment .

People of all ages will love the entertainment center which features a huge arcade with over 80 of the most popular arcade games that are guaranteed to keep your family busy for hours at a time.

Not only do they have over 80 of the most popular arcade games, they also have an indoor GO-KART track in the city, Glo-Golf, Axe throwing, Virtual Reality, Fowling, Laser Tag, and Pool tables.

Additionally, there is a restaurant inside that has a pretty satisfying menu of food and drinks. The restaurant seating is in an open space, so you are not actually seated in a restaurant. In fact, when we were seating, we could easily view the arcade around us and plan for our next games.

Family Fun at Big Time Entertainment Brennon Hightower

Upon Arrival

When we arrived in the parking lot, I could already tell that this was a popular destination. The parking lot was full. As we entered, a security guard was at the entrance and answered a few of the questions that I had prior to entering.

When we walked in, the boys' faces lit up with excitement! The entertainment center was pretty big and filled with games and bright lights. As we stood in line, we checked out the board on what kind of gaming pass we wanted. Once we decided, it was our turn to pay, receive our game cards, and get to having a fun time.

When paying, I only had about $20 in CAD. So, I ended up paying with a combination of USD and CAD. While they didn’t mind that I paid with both currencies, I wasn’t able to get the exchange rate. So, if I could go back, I would be sure to have had plenty of CAD to pay and not mix the two currencies.

Family Fun at Big Time Entertainment Brennon Hightower

Win Fun Prizes!

After playing for hours and using up our play pass, we headed right on over to the prize station to exchange our winnings for some delicious prizes. Since my oldest son and I didn’t win many points, we ended up with a few pieces of candy, while my youngest son ended up with twice as many points and fun bouncy ball.

Family Fun at Big Time Entertainment Brennon Hightower

Final Thoughts

Big Time Entertainment should definitely be on your family bucket list if you are visiting Windsor, Ontario any time soon!