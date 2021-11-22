Lunch at Tilly's Tea Room & Café at Saks Fifth Avenue

Tilly's Tea Room & Café Brennon Hightower

With multiple photos of afternoon high teas on my Living My Best Life Pinterest Board, it only made sense to pursue a beautiful afternoon tea.

Enjoying an afternoon high tea is something that I have been wanting to experience, but never made it a priority to do so until recently.

With visions of adorable teacups and teapots in my head, I decided to plan a date with my mom and enjoy an afternoon high tea at Tilly’s Tea Room at Saks Fifth Ave in Indianapolis, Indianapolis.

Tilly’s Tea Room, Saks Fifth Avenue, Indianapolis

If you are unfamiliar with Tilly’s Tea Room, it is located on the 3rd floor of Saks Fifth Avenue in the Fashion Mall in Indianapolis, Indiana. The address is 8701 Keystone Crossing in Indianapolis.

My mom and I enjoy going to the Fashion Mall occasionally when we get the chance, however, we had never been to Tilly’s Tea Room, so it was a new experience for the both of us.

Since we are not from the area, we had to drive about an hour and a half to get there. But, our experience was worth every minute of the drive.

If you are ever into enjoying a lovely afternoon here , I’ve included a few tips throughout sharing our experience.

While there are multiple entrances into the Fashion Mall, we choose to park directly in front of Saks Fifth Avenue and enter from those doors.

Saks Art Gallery, Third Floor Brennon Hightower

Saks Art Gallery, Third Floor

When we entered Saks, we walked through the makeup department to take the elevator up to the 3rd floor. As we exited the elevator, we were greeted by various art pieces from the Saks Art Gallery .

The Art Gallery is filled with a variety of unique pieces and is comprised of the arts and achievements of established and emerging Indiana artists. It’s a beautiful place to stroll through as you enter or exit the third floor.

Tilly's Tea Room & Café Brennon Hightower

Afternoon High Tea at Tilly’s

As we walked through the Art Gallery, it’s very clear to see Tilly’s Tea Room. Once we approached the counter, we were greeted and seated. The entire establishment is beautiful.

The table sets and sitting spaces are so beautiful and unique. There are also various tea sets for purchase such as these found on Amazon .

Once we were seated and received our menu, I asked about the afternoon high tea but realized that we were too later for the afternoon high tea. I simply forgot about the time change as we crossed the Illinois/Indiana state line.

Because of this, we weren’t able to have afternoon high tea. Instead, we still enjoyed the short amount of time that we had there.

Tilly's Tea Room & Café Brennon Hightower

A Simple Lunch with Tea at Tilly’s

We opted for the soup of the day and a pot of tea. The soup was a delicious soup with chicken and the tea was just hot enough and tasted pretty good.

Although we did feel a bit rushed since we only had about half an hour to enjoy ourselves there, but it was still a delightful experience.

We were encouraged to visit again, but to make reservations to have an enjoyable and successful afternoon high tea in the future.

When’s the last time that you’ve enjoyed an afternoon high tea?

This post contains Amazon affiliate links.