Tips to Boost Your Career for National Career Development Month

Brennon Hightower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hs461_0d3uWLHp00
National Career Development MonthPixabay

After working in a particular position or business for several years, it is expected that you would become a little too comfortable. However, this feeling of comfort might feel like stagnation after a while. When this happens, it is an indication to level up in your career.

Although employment rates may seem dire, you can join the 55% of Americans who are optimistic about finding a new job. But to do so successfully, you need to boost your career.

Here are a few tips to help you.

1 - Create Networks and Connections

Networking is a vital part of career growth, irrespective of your industry or position. A solid network of professional connections is one of the most effective ways to find new career opportunities.

Through networking with colleagues within your industry, you may come across various courses, or job vacancies you are unaware of that could help boost your career. You could also receive recommendations for opportunities that could be an excellent fit for you.

Although digital platforms like LinkedIn can help you stay connected to numerous people worldwide, they can't replace the importance of a real, face-to-face conversation. So, be sure to take advantage of networking events when you get the chance.

2 - Ask for Feedback

Asking for feedback is one of the best ways to boost your career. Although constructive criticism can be hard to hear, it gives you an idea of your strengths and areas to improve to ensure you progress in your career. Therefore, consider setting up performance reviews with your supervisor.

During such meetings, ask strategic questions for feedback on how you need to improve, better ways to assist your team members, and skills you need to develop.

Note down every feedback you receive, no matter how hard it hits. See it as an opportunity for career growth and development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LHneq_0d3uWLHp00
Develop New SkillsPixabay

3 - Develop New Skills

If you have been doing the same job for many years, it is very possible that you become familiar with its monotonous routine. For this reason, it is essential to focus on building new skills. You can keep up with the current industry trends and find better ways to get the job done by learning new skills.

With this in mind, why not enroll in something new online that interests you? Online programs offer flexibility, making it easy to work and study effectively.

4 - Find a Mentor

Even as a professional, it is okay if you don't have answers to the challenges and questions that come your way. However, if you want to grow in your career, it is vital to ask for help. Career mentors can equip you with the tools you need to reach the next level.

In fact, a career mentor can help you understand what's hindering your career, help you develop new skills, and connect with others in the industry.

Need help finding a mentor? Think about the value you can offer a mentor and not only what you'll get from them, create a potential mentor list, and look for growth opportunities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gZMco_0d3uWLHp00
Keep a NotebookPixabay

5 - Keep a Notebook

The last tip to boost your career is to keep a notebook of the skills that you have, the skills that you want to learn, and information pertaining to your current or future career.

I recommend a functional lined notebook that can easily be found on Amazon or picked up at a local retailer.

Keeping all of your notes and information will help you to keep your related thoughts organized and easy to find. Disorganization can be your worst enemy.

Final Thoughts

With all of this in mind, don’t forget that November is National Career Development Month which makes this the ideal time to move towards your ideal or future career choice.

This post contains Amazon affiliate links.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
National Career Development MoCareer TipsNetworkingNew JobNow Hiring

Comments / 0

Published by

Brennon is the talent behind Just Brennon Blog; a fun lifestyle blog created in 2014 to inspire people to be happy and live their best lives possible. Brennon specializes in travel across the United States. As a writer on NewsBreak, her goal is to do the same.

Champaign, IL
1060 followers

