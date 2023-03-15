Arizona Weather: Farmer's Almanac predictions for April 2023

Brenna Temple

Desert scene

Arizona offers a unique lifestyle punctuated by the beauty of the state's natural desert landscape. The Copper State is known for its sunny climate and outdoor recreational activities such as hiking, biking and golfing. However, Arizona's warm and sometimes super hot weather is also synonymous with some inconveniences not often featured in tourism brochures - like monsoons, for example. Arizona's weather is by no means perfect, but for most residents, this type of thing is seen as a minor nuisance, if anything.

We can try our best to predict Arizona's weather based on yearly weather trends, but the Farmer's Almanac seems to have one of the best reputations for doing so. This weather bible is the go-to source of wisdom for climate gurus everywhere – whether you're a backyard meteorologist or a high-powered professional. Throughout the centuries, it has become revered as an essential resource for predicting Arizona's weather and beyond.

Farmer's Almanac predictions for Arizona

The Farmer's Almanac 2022-2023 predictions stated the coldest periods for areas in Southwest Arizona would take place in late November, mid and late December and mid-January. How accurate were these predictions so far in your opinion?

According to its April predictions, temperatures will be 1° below the annual average, sitting around 65°. Precipitation is expected to reach 0.7" overall, reaching 0.2" above the annual average.

Here's what the Farmer's Almanac has to say about weather in Arizona next month.

April 1-2

Predictions state there will be scattered showers with chilly temperatures.

April 3-15

Expect sunny weather with warm temperatures that will eventually dip and turn cooler.

April 16-21

Anticipate sunny skies with warm temperatures.

April 22-30

The tail end of April should see a few showers with cool temperatures.

Brenna Temple is a writer with more than 15 years of experience.

