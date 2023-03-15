Texas Weather: Farmers' Almanac predictions for April 2023

Redington Beach, Florida Photo by Greg/Pexels

The Farmers' Almanac is an esteemed and treasured source of information for both novice weather enthusiasts and seasoned meteorologists alike. Its impressive history of accuracy has solidified its place as a trusted publication that offers crucial insights into temperature fluctuations and storm patterns, as well as a comprehensive outlook on the wonders of the natural world. Its roots may date back centuries, but the Farmers' Almanac's enduring popularity and relevance have spanned generations and continue to make it an indispensable asset for locales across Texas and beyond.

Farmers' Almanac predictions for Texas-Oklahoma

In accordance with the Farmers' Almanac 2022-2023 projections for Texas-Oklahoma, the winter season was predicted to be cooler than usual with the most frigid temperatures projected for the early to mid-January and early to mid-February time frames. While precipitation was expected to fall below average, snowfall was foreseen to exceed the norm in the northern region, with the greatest probability for snowfall anticipated during mid-to-late January and early February. From your perspective, how precise were these predictions?

The Farmers' Almanac has warned Texans to be on the lookout for tropical storms in late July and mid-August.

According to Farmers' Almanac predictions for Texas in April 2023, temperatures will be a smidgen higher than usual, at 68° (1° above average) and precipitation will sit at the annual average of 3".

Here's what April should look like according to predictions.

April 1-5

The beginning of April predicts a few thunderstorms with cool temperatures.

April 6-11

Have your sunglasses nearby during this period of time because sunny, warm weather is predicted.

April 12-19

Expect isolated thunderstorms and cooler temperatures.

April 20-24

The Farmers' Almanac predicts a few thunderstorms north with sunny skies south and warm weather altogether.

April 25-30

Expect rainy, cool weather in the north and isolated thunderstorms with warm temperatures in the south.