Psychiatrist claims 4 out of 5 kids who question gender "grow out of it"

Person Photo by Alexander Grey/Pexels

A leading psychiatrist who specializes in treating transgender kids says that four out of five kids who question their gender will "grow out of it."

This news comes as a shocking blow to the transgender community, who have long been fighting for acceptance and understanding.

Dr. Riittakerttu Kaltiala is a leading expert on the topic and is based in Finland. She works at the largest gender clinic and made this statement in a liberal newspaper. According to her, her data from 12 separate studies that research gender dysphoria prove her claim.

Psychiatrist Photo by Dr. Riittakerttu Kaltiala/Reuters

According to the expert, who has spent years studying gender dysphoria, the vast majority of children who experience gender confusion do not continue to identify as transgender into adulthood. This means that many children who undergo hormone treatments and surgeries to transition may be doing so unnecessarily.

The revelation has sparked outrage among many in the transgender community, who feel that this information is being used to invalidate their experiences and delay their access to necessary medical care. They argue that even if a child eventually grows out of their gender questioning, it is still important to support them in exploring their gender identity and to provide them with access to safe and affirming healthcare.

Despite this, the expert maintains that their research is crucial in helping parents and healthcare providers make informed decisions about how to best support children who experience gender confusion. This news is sure to spark heated debate and raise important questions about the best ways to support children who experience gender dysphoria.

You can read about the doctor's research and thoughts on her website.

