Beauty and brains: Stop policing this paediatric surgeon for wearing makeup (Opinion)

Dr. Daisy Sanchez Photo by Dr. Daisy Sanchez/Instagram

In a world that is seemingly intent on dividing us further, one brave American woman is using her TikTok account to bridge the gap.

Throughout her training, Florida-based paediatric surgeon resident Dr. Daisy Sanchez has dedicated her life to saving vulnerable children in need.

So what's the problem? Well, apparently it's that she likes wearing makeup.

Both everyday people and medical employees have derided her cosmetics as a superficial pursuit, suggesting that applying makeup is somehow incompatible with being smart.

This is an issue she speaks about to this day, but it's been going on for a long time. In a TikTok video she says, "As a female surgery resident I've been called to HR, I've been told that my watch was distracting, I've been told my makeup was distracting, I've been told my sweater was distracting, I've been told by a female surgeon that me wearing a bikini on the internet is bringing other female surgeons down."

"I can't even lie. It used to bother me, but now I just feel good. I know I'm competent and I think actions speak louder than words. Plus, being feminine doesn't negate your ability to do your job. I perform my best when I feel my best."

"It's also important that just because people have biases doesn't mean you have to. I do my best to treat each of my patients with respect regardless of where they come from, who they are, what they look like or what they believe in. Stay blessed fam."

Let's look at the science

Before judging this talented surgeon for wearing makeup, let's look at the psychology behind all the snide remarks she receives.

According to a study conducted at the University of Brussels , when people were asked to judge photos of women wearing makeup, they believed these women (when compared to photos of those wearing no makeup) showed less humanness, less agency, less experience, less competence, less warmth and less morality.

The problem with this belief system is that it has no place in reality. If it did, then it would be impossible for Dr. Daisy Sanchez to *gasp* wear makeup and work as a talented resident surgeon at the same time.

Many women wear makeup and become successful at the same time. Astonishing, I know. Think along the lines of lawyers, psychiatrists, politicians - you name it.

Why does it matter?

Makeup is not an instrument of shame or abnormality no more than it is an indication of character failure. Instead, in its contemporary incarnation it has become a symbol of self-expression and cultural identity.

To harp on about its presence can only be an act of prejudice borne from internalized negativity; the kind so deeply-rooted that it modifies our entire outlook on another human being gauged solely by the foundation they decide to wear on their face.

The makeup that Dr. Daisy Sanchez decides to wear doesn't do you any personal harm, yet here we, riddled by individuals apparently irked and perplexed at the sight of some fleshless powder swept across a resident doctor's nose.

We should all seek to move forward with dignity, allowing those to occupy the spaces they've qualified for with or without makeup.