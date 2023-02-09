There will be no more gambling with guns in Atlantic City casinos

Woman gambling Photo by cottonbro studio/Pexels

Firearm and gambling enthusiasts who live in Atlantic City are now faced with what may feel like a startling reality: When betting at casinos, they won't be allowed to bring a gun.

Because casinos are private property, Atlantic City casinos have the right to ban firearms, and that's exactly what they're doing to help ensure the safety and security of their guests and employees. The decision is a matter of the casinos exercising their rights according to a statement made by the president of the Casino Association of New Jersey, Mark Giannantonio.

"Considering the court order temporarily restraining enforcement of the State law prohibiting the carrying of concealed firearms in public places, including casinos, all of the Atlantic City casinos are exercising their rights, as private property owners, to prohibit the carrying of firearms on their premises."

This move is more in line with the state's overall stance on firearms, which is sometimes considered as stricter compared to many other states in the US. The new gun ban has been met with mixed reactions. While some support the decision, other people believe it infringes upon their Second Amendment rights.

Scott Bach, president of the New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Club, is one of them. He states "If the casinos don't provide their own armed security, they'd better have good liability insurance."

Regardless of the debate, casinos in New Jersey are standing firm on their decision to prohibit firearms and are taking all necessary steps to enforce the ban. This includes posting signs at all entrances and working closely with law enforcement to ensure the ban will be followed.