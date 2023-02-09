Mom says school duct-taped daughter's torn jeans for violating the dress code

Duct tape placed on jeans Photo by @shanahdrummond2/TikTok

A mother is upset after a school allegedly taped red duct tape over rips in her daughter's jeans as a consequence of apparently violating the dress code.

The mother took to TikTok to share her frustrations and bring attention to the incident. In the video, she states her daughter had already worn the specific pair of jeans to school multiple times, yet it hadn't become a problem until that particular day.

In her initial video, you can hear her confront a school employee, asking "Did you think it was acceptable to put duct tape on my child's skin?"

The caption of the video reads: "Am I overreacting, or am I justified in being pissed off that the school thought it was acceptable to put duct tape on my child's skin? I feel the school should've called me if they needed her to change her pants."

"We have never had an issue with a dress code before. The cheerleader uniforms are shorter than this. She was humiliated and had to hide it by tying her coat around the front of her. My daughter has eczema & sensitive skin and if she didn't text us, she would've sat all day with duct tape irritating her legs."

Currently, the mother's TikTok video has garnered 3.9 million views and 16.5 comments, sparking a discussion about the proper manner to address dress codes in school.

Reading the comments, some TikTok users agree with the mother and believe the school had a duty to handle the situation in a discreet and respectful manner. Others have voiced that schools should have the right to handle dress code issues however they see fit.

Regardless of one's stance on the issue, it's clear the mother is concerned for her daughter, largely because her daughter suffers from eczema and duct tape can exacerbate the skin condition.