Dressgate: Your attack on Senator Krysten Sinema's outfit reveals your true sexist colours (Opinion)

Senator Kyrsten Sinema Photo by Yahoo Finance/YouTube

When Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema stepped onto the floor of congress wearing her striking yellow dress adorned with large ruffled sleeves, the vitriol quickly followed.

Yesterday she was there as a politician to attend Biden's 2023 State of the Union Address. Meanwhile, the online trolls were at work, generating derogatory comments regarding her choice of apparel—as if any effort a woman takes in her appearance is inherently vain and frivolous.

What these critics failed to recognize is that women do not dress for validation or admiration; they dress for themselves. Those who judged her clothing missed the point: women don't need to make themselves small or blend into the background to prove their credibility.

In reality, fashion has often been used as an expression of self-love and autonomy by women throughout history—from Coco Chanel’s iconic “ little black dress ” in 1926 to Hillary Clinton’s white pantsuit at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony in 2017.

The criticism faced by Senator Sinema only further highlights the need to abandon sexist propaganda, propagating a dangerous lie: that a woman's clothing choice can undermine her credibility.

In reality, her yellow dress effortlessly communicates a salient message - one that even the most ignorant will inevitably realize; regardless of what a woman wears, she must be respected.

By wearing such a bright ensemble on one of the highest stages in politics, Senator Sinema made history—not just because she broke conventional protocol with her unique style choice but also because she refused to let outdated notions about female expression prevail over her taste.

Senator Sinema’s iconic yellow dress exemplified courage and freedom. It spoke volumes about the importance of being yourself despite external pressures to conform—and ultimately served as an example for millions of young girls struggling to find their voice amidst criticism from society at large.