Iowa's Adventureland permanently closes Raging River ride 1.5 years after 11-year-old drowns

Raging River at Adventureland, Iowa Photo by Dark History/YouTube

Iowa's Adventureland has officially closed its Raging River Ride,1.5 years after 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo drowned as part of the experience that was supposed to be fun.

Last Friday, General Manager Bill Lentz candidly addressed the issue in a letter to the public, roughly four paragraphs down.

"As new owners of the resort, we conducted a review of all rides, and have decided to permanently close the Raging River attraction. The decision comes after months of examination, working closely with its manufacturer to identify what enhancements would be needed to meet our strict operating standards."

"Based upon that review, the best path forward is to close Raging River, and focus on enhancing the Adventureland experience elsewhere," wrote Lentz.

In the fatal Raging River accident, it was reported that a family of five became stuck underneath a 1,700-lb raft after it flipped over them. All members were able to escape except for the one remaining son, Michael, who tragically died.

According to AP News, this death was the second on the ride within the last five years.

The article from 2021 explained that "The ride uses a conveyor belt to move large circular rafts through rapids."

According to the Adventureland website, the location has been open for almost 50 years.

"Since opening in 1974, Adventureland has grown to more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions for all ages, from mild to wet-and-wild, and features shows throughout the park for a variety of family fun and entertainment."

"Adventureland is part of Palace Entertainment, the country's largest operator of some of the top theme parks, water parks and family entertainment centers including Kennywood, Lake Compounce and Noah’s Ark, operating 25 parks in 10 states."