Arizona Weather: Farmers' Almanac predictions for February 2023

Desert Photo by Belle Co/Pexels

The Farmers' Almanac is considered to many an essential source of knowledge, one whose accuracy and precision have made it a symbol of respect amongst both lay weather watchers and professional meteorologists. With what is considered by many as a solid record in predictive accuracy, the information compiled within its yearly publication not only entails prospective outlooks on temperature changes and storms but paints a detailed and astounding picture of the natural world. What was once an ancient tool has endured over multiple generations as an invaluable asset not only for locales all over Arizona but destinations around the globe.

Farmers' Almanac predictions for Arizona's Desert Southwest

Farmers' Almanac 2022-2023 predictions stated that the coldest periods for areas in Southwest Arizona would take place in late November, mid and late December and mid-January. According to the Farmers' Almanac, temperatures in February are anticipated to be a mere 1° below the yearly average of 51°, with precipitation estimated to be just 0.5" above the yearly average of 1".

February 7-10

The weather should start to look sunny and turn milder, the Farmers' Almanac predicts.

February 11-18

From January 10-17, the Farmers' Almanac predicts for the desert southwest, rain and showers east, a few showers west along with cold temperatures.

January 19 - 25

The Farmers' Almanac predicts that from January 19-25, the desert southwest region will experience rainy periods with mild temperatures.

February 26 - 28

According to the Farmers' Almanac, you can expect a sunny yet cool forecast at the tail end of February.

In related news, if you missed the latest on Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney predicted six more weeks of winter. You decide what that means to you.