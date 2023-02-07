Body found floating in lake at Mesa, Arizona's Dobson Ranch Golf Course

Dobson Ranch Golf Course Photo by Dobson Ranch Golf Course/Facebook

A Dobson Ranch Golf Course employee discovered what he thought resembled a body floating in the property's lake early this morning.

Unfortunately, he was right.

After calling emergency services including the fire department and local police, professionals discovered the body was in fact a human when searching the lake at the popular local 18-hole golf course, which is located close to Dobson and Baseline roads in Mesa, Arizona.

Police have not yet confirmed the gender or identity of the victim.

The body was not in close proximity to the employee, so he or she wasn't confident if the floating matter was in fact, a body. According to a report, emergency officials specified that their goal was to recover the body, rather than to revive it, insinuating that the person found was in fact, dead.

The report confirmed that a floatation device was being used to retrieve the body.

NewsBreak currently awaits further details regarding the identification of the body and any other information the police are willing to release, including whether or not this event is related to a crime.

The most recent data from the Mesa Police Department reports a total of 11 criminal homicides as of 2019.

According to data from a finance company called MoneyGeek which ranked the city's crime based on FBI statistics and the cost of crime per capita, Mesa, Arizona is the seventh-safest city in the United States - ranked in a category that considers "large" cities with a minimum population of 300,000 people.

