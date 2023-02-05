Man tries to visit partner in Sydney, Australia but nearly winds up in Montana's frozen Sidney instead

Man exits building Photo by cottonbro/Pexels

It could happen to the best of us, right?

A New York man sought out to visit his girlfriend based in Sydney Australia, but instead, nearly landed Montana's freezing Sidney; two completely different worlds.

But how?

According to an article, it comes down to the two destinations' similar airport codes. Sydney Australia uses the acronym S-Y-D, not S-D-Y. The man, unfortunately, chose the latter when booking his flights.

As a result, he unceremoniously landed in Billings, Montana, where he was supposed to board a plane to Sidney.

Instead of reaching pristine beaches of white sand where he would depart on a romantic cruise with his girlfriend, he reached the frozen tundra of Montana, its ice-capped mountains inhabited by grizzly bears.

According to an asiaone article, the man's name is Kingsley Burnett. According to Burnett, his determination to save on airfare contributed to his flawed trip.

"Mr. Burnett also said he was trying to save money when purchasing his tickets, and admitted that he was surprised by the cheap airfares, adding that on hindsight, he should have paid close attention to the final destination instead."

"As there is no way he could have made it to his cruise on time, he ended up booking a room in the Boothill Inn to wait for his flight home and rescheduled his Australian trip to June."

"The manager of the hotel, Ms Shelli Mann, said this is not the first time such mix-up has happened."

According to a tourism website "Sidney, nicknamed the “Sunrise City,” is the largest town in northeast Montana. Sidney became incorporated in 1911. It became the county seat of Richland County in 1914 when the county split from Dawson County. This agricultural community situated on the banks of the Yellowstone River, a short distance from the North Dakota line, is your base for roaming the southeastern sector of Missouri River Country."