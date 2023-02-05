Idaho challenges mail-order abortion pills used for DIY home abortions

Woman opening envelope Photo by cottonbro studios/Pexels

In 2020, Idaho banned abortion via any method after six weeks of pregnancy except in cases of rape, incest or if the mother's life is threatened.

But now the state is butting heads with the FDA; last month it no longer required women to dispense the abortion drug, mifepristone, in-person.

As a result, retail pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens can become eligible to prescribe abortion pills to women via postal service.

To fight back, four of Idaho's congressional delegates recently signed off on a letter submitted by GOP lawmakers.

The letter argues “The FDA’s action promotes dangerous do-it-yourself abortions by mail and telemedicine without ever seeing a doctor in person, and turns brick-and-mortar pharmacies and post offices into abortion centres."

According to a Healthline article, if a woman lives in a state where mailing the abortion pill is illegal, they can still consult telehealth services that allow them to travel and pick the abortion pill up at a pharmacy in a different state where it's legal to do so.

During the pandemic, the FDA started making mail ordering of the abortion drug legal because visiting a doctor in person became a challenge and obstacle for those needing help. After the pandemic, this option of receiving the drug was made permanent.

In January, Vice President Kamala Harris said “Members of our cabinet and our administration are now directed, as of the president’s order, to identify barriers to access to prescription medication, and to recommend actions to make sure that doctors can legally prescribe, that pharmacies can dispense, and that women can secure safe and effective medication."