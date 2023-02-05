Texas rules domestic abusers under restraining orders can own guns - is California next?

Brenna Temple

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eM4ej_0kdN0Sdc00
Man holding gunPhoto byRicardo Ortiz/Pexels

This past Thursday, a federal appeals court concluded that domestic abusers under restraining orders have a constitutional right to own guns.

As part of this, a 30-year-old law that banned these very people from owning guns was removed, according to Reuters.

The court reasoned that "...our ancestors would never have accepted [the law.]" and that it is unconstitutional to take guns away from someone under a domestic violence restraining order.

A trio of jurists, comprised of Justices Cory Wilson, James Ho and Edith Jones, handed down the ruling. Wilson and Ho were appointed by former Republican President Donald Trump, while Jones was picked for the bench by former President Ronald Reagan.

The United States department released a statement that night which reads "Nearly 30 years ago, Congress determined that a person who is subject to a court order that restrains him or her from threatening an intimate partner or child cannot lawfully possess a firearm."

"Whether analyzed through the lens of Supreme Court precedent, or of the text, history, and tradition of the Second Amendment, that statute is constitutional. Accordingly, the Department will seek further review of the Fifth Circuit’s contrary decision.”

While this law is specific to Texas, it is already raising alarm bells in other states. In a press release, Governor Gavin Newsom said "Wake up, America — this assault on our safety will only accelerate. This is serious — and it's coming to California."

"We are probably only weeks away from another activist judge, Judge Roger Benitez, striking down California’s bans on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines. California will continue to fight against these extremist judges to protect our residents’ right to be free from gun violence."

Brenna Temple

