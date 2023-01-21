Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a cop

Police officers Photo by @mpd_jobs/Instagram

Mesa, Arizona's Police Department is offering optimism, hope and even some hacks to encourage you to overcome imposter syndrome and give their training program a chance.

They've even beefed up their recruitment marketing, showcasing motivating videos and photos on their website.

Police training programs can have a reputation for their gruelling physical fitness requirements and some people may get down on themselves, feeling they somehow aren't good enough to become a police officer.

To read the department's current job postings, click here .

Fortunately, a Mesa Police Department podcast episode So You Want to be a Police Officer offers a different and refreshing perspective, stating that "they do not need perfection" and that even recruits who struggle at first can ultimately succeed if they have the right attitude.

"I would say what surprises me the most is some recruits, they may start off on the wrong foot whether it's they do [the] academics, you know they failed a couple of tests or the physical fitness, you know they're not the most physically fit," says Mesa Police Department recruitment trainer Nikolas Rasheta.

"....but somehow throughout the 24 weeks phase, they dig deep, they manage to pull through, they focus and somehow they find it within themselves to succeed, and as a trainer that's pretty rewarding to see."

Here are some training hacks that the podcast offers potential recruits for passing their courses and training: