Mesa, Arizona Police will pay $1,750 cash bonus if you complete their training program - plus more

Police officers Photo by @mpd_jobs/Instagram

Mesa, Arizona's Police Department is offering monetary incentives to join their ranks to fill their current vacancies. This is a noteworthy move as it speaks volumes about how police departments are becoming more creative in their recruitment strategies.

According to the police department's online job description for a Police Officer Recruit ,

" $1,750 will be paid after 30 days of hire (or promotion to the Police Officer Recruit classification)"

"An additional $1,750 will be paid upon completion of the Field Training Program."

"Police Officer Recruits hired with a Bachelor's Degree will receive [an additional] $500 incentive upon completion of the field training officer program"

"Police Officer Recruits hired with a Master's Degree will receive [an additional] $1,000 incentive upon completion of the field training officer program."

Police Photo by @mpd_jobs/Instagram

Low Recruitment Numbers

It's no secret that there has been an ongoing struggle for police departments to fill vacancies, not just in Mesa, but across America.

According to a survey conducted by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, "Agencies strongly believe that public perception of law enforcement limits interest in the profession and is a sizable barrier to effective recruitment."

The survey also cites that background checks are a barrier to the recruiting process, stating that "Some agencies noted that passing a background check is a huge barrier in hiring individuals, as is meeting all the necessary criteria to be a police officer."