How a heartbroken Virginia superintendent plans to prevent a school shooting

Brenna Temple

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FkK1R_0kJXUX0m00
Superintendent LaTanya D. McDadePhoto byPrince William County Public Schools

On January 13, the superintendent of Virginia's Prince William County Schools wrote a candid letter to parents, sharing her "devout hope" to prevent school shootings. Triggered by a recent event, LaTanya D. McDade wrote "my heart broke when I learned of the devastating news of last Friday’s tragedy involving gun violence...less than three hours away."

Her open letter to parents is an honest and vulnerable account of how McDade, a professional, is personally affected by school shootings. More interestingly, it is a rare account of a school representative openly sharing possible solutions at the risk of being criticized regarding what is a highly controversial problem in America: Gun violence.

Her are some of the safety measures she mentions in her open letter.

Security screening technology

Amongst her various ideas, McDade acknowledges that the Prince William school district is "...considering [the] use of security screening technology." She writes that "...recent advances in security screening technology allow for non-evasive detection and accommodate a high volume of staff and students. This new preventative measure is a critical step toward protection and is already successfully implemented in sports stadiums, national museums, and school divisions like Charlotte-Mecklenburg, North Carolina."

An anonymous reporting system

McDade writes "As you know, Say Something is an anonymous reporting system, designed especially for students and staff to report concerns of potentially unsafe behavior. Say Something allows school administrators and those in law enforcement to create effective interventions to help prevent violence, suicide, and other forms of threatening behavior."

Ongoing security measures

"Our ongoing monitoring of security protocols includes perimeter and interior checks to ensure building and classroom doors are locked and other security procedures are being followed as intended. Budgetary investments include every school maintaining security vestibules and visitor entry systems. Moreover, we are continuing investments in radio and camera upgrades. We remain vigilant in the innovative implementation of national best practices in school safety to protect and safeguard the physical, social, and emotional well-being of every student and staff member."

To read more about the superintendent's plans to help prevent a school shooting, click here. What do you think about her ideas and safety measures?

Published by

Brenna Temple is a writer with more than 15 years of experience.

