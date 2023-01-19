Will America's notorious school shootings increase in 2023?

Teenagers Photo by Craig Adderley/Pexels

According to an article by the K-12 School Shooting Database, 2022 broke records for the highest number of school shootings in over 40 years, reaching a total of 300 as of December 20.

The article says this number can be "...compared to 250 [school shootings] in 2021 and 114 in 2020" and that "A decade earlier, 2010 saw 15 school shootings."

2022's unprecedented and alarming surge in K-12 deaths may prompt a confronting question: Will 2023 see more school shootings than ever before?

According to the article, "Students make up the highest percentage — 43% — of school shooters when considering the shooter’s role at or relationship to the school."

Many school shootings, including 2022's tragic Uvalde shooting, have been mass shootings. According to The Gun Violence Archive , a shooting is considered mass when at least four people are shot, not including the shooter.

Virginia Commonwealth University homeland security expert William V. Pelfrey Jr. states that "School shootings happen in the U.S. at an alarming rate, but they rarely happen elsewhere in the world. Eighty or 90 percent of all the school shootings in the world happen in the U.S. They are concentrated here."

It is natural to wonder how children are accessing guns. In a U.S. Secret Service analysis of targeted school violence , data from 41 targeted school shootings indicated that "...firearms were most often acquired from the [child's] home."

"Many of the attackers were able to access firearms from the home of their parents or another close relative. While many of the firearms were unsecured, in several cases the attackers were able to gain access to firearms that were secured in a locked gun safe or case."

Will 2023 illustrate the largest influx greater in school shootings? Only time can tell.