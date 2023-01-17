Can Subway's new menus save the iconic sandwich store from dying?

New Subway menu item Photo by Subway/Instagram

Subway has been a staple in the fast food industry for decades, but recent news indicates that the sandwich shop empire could be nearing its end. The franchise is reportedly owned by two families and was launched in 1965. However, the chain is now is officially on sale - which could indicate desperation on behalf of the owners over an anticipated demise.

As far back as 2018, the chain has been struggling. That year, a headline reported that "Subway quietly closed more than 1,000 locations in 2018" while Restaurant Business Online reported that "Over expansion, marketing problems and intense competition have hurt the chain's sales."

To revive the chain's popularity, Subway recently launched new menus in both the US and Canada. The iconic sub chain announced a new menu of sandwiches, bowls and more - but is this enough to stave off the potential end of the restaurant that people both love and hate?

According to a news release , Subway named its new American menu the Subway Series, which consists of "a lineup of 12 all-new signature sandwiches ordered by name or number." The release states "These new mouthwatering sandwiches are the perfect combination of meat, cheese, vegetables, sauce and freshly baked bread, allowing guests to explore new options beyond their beloved build-your-own customization."

Just last October, Subway Canada launched four new signature rice bowls including the following options: Sweet onion chicken teriyaki, green goddess veggie, southwest steak and avocado along with crispy chicken bacon and peppercorn ranch. Even earlier in 2022, Subway Canada launched five additional sandwiches as part of its new Eat Fresh Refresh Menu.

Can Subway's new menu options save the sandwich chain from croaking or even help it sell at a higher price? What's your take?