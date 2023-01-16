IKEA issues urgent recall for potentially harmful chair - no receipt required

IKEA ODGER swivel chair Photo by IKEA

IKEA has recalled a potentially-dangerous product in a recent press release, allowing for returns without a receipt.

The recalled item is named the ODGER swivel chair in the color of 'anthracite.' IKEA has recalled the product because of its dangerous potential to cause falls or injuries.

"IKEA urges all customers who own ODGER swivel chairs in the anthracite color with date stamps before and including 2221 to stop using them and to return them to any IKEA store for a full refund," reads the press release.

The IKEA press release says that "Customer safety is always the starting point for IKEA" and that "...there is a risk that the star base leg of the chairs may break and pose fall and injury hazards for the user."

To make a return, "Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required. The name and date stamp of the product can be found underneath the seat, moulded in the material of the chair."

According to the release, "IKEA develops its products using a rigorous risk assessment and testing program, to make sure that the products live up to all applicable laws and standards in the markets where they are sold."

IKEA is a global furniture retailer with hundreds of stores in stores worldwide. It is best known for its sleek, modern designs and affordable prices. IKEA products are designed to be transported and easily assembled at home, making them popular among people who move frequently, are limited by space or their budget.

Just this month, IKEA also recalled its LETTAN mirror in Canada over safety concern's regarding its fragility.