US travel advisories for 2023: Where to not go

As the US State Department issues increasingly higher travel advisory levels for countries across the globe, it is abundantly clear that Americans are being cautioned to steer clear of regions deemed too hazardous or turbulent. Consequently, travelers must be proactive in carefully considering whether a foreign destination may ultimately prove too perilous to explore despite its potential allure.

From malicious uprisings to nefarious dealings, travel advisories can provide a necessary safeguard for the intrepid souls setting out on their own odyssey of discovery.

It may at times feel like an unnerving reminder of our world's current state of affairs, but all the same, it can pay off to plan safe journeys.

Afghanistan

The government's stance on Afghanistan is clear: it is a no-go zone for US citizens. This may not come as a surprise seeing as the Taliban government reintroduced public floggings and executions since coming into power.

Belarus

The Republic of Belarus, situated in Eastern Europe and bordered by Russia, has warned Americans to stay away. Belarus is known for its undemocratic laws, potential for detainment, the Russian armed forces’ offensive against Ukraine and more. The US travel advisory site says "Do Not Travel to Belarus due to the arbitrary enforcement of laws, the risk of detention, the Russian military attack on neighboring Ukraine, and the buildup of Russian military in Belarus along the border with Ukraine. U.S. citizens in Belarus should depart immediately via commercial or private means."

Myanmar (Burma)

According to a US government travel advisory warning , US citizens should not travel to Burma. "The Burmese military detained and deposed elected government officials in the February 2021 coup d'état. Protests and demonstrations against military rule occur. The military often responds to these protests by arbitrarily arresting individuals and with the indiscriminate use of deadly force against protesters and bystanders."

Mali

The US government has issued a travel advisory, warning citizens to not travel to Mali. This is due to the current political and security situation in the country. The website says that terrorist groups are active in Mali and have been known to target foreigners. There have also been cases of kidnappings and assaults against westerners. Therefore, the US government advises against non-essential travel to Mali at this time.

Burkina Faso

The United States government has issued a travel advisory against traveling to Burkina Faso. The current political and security climate in the country is unstable, and the embassy advises all citizens to reconsider their plans to visit. Violent crime and terrorist activity are common, particularly in urban areas. The US Government of State warns "Terrorist groups continue plotting attacks in Burkina Faso. Terrorists may conduct attacks anywhere with little or no warning. Targets could include hotels, restaurants, police stations, customs offices, areas at or near mining sites, places of worship, military posts, and schools."

Israel, the West Bank and Gaza

The US government has warned against traveling to Israel, the West Bank and Gaza. The website reads "Terrorist groups, lone-wolf terrorists and other violent extremists continue plotting possible attacks in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza. Terrorists and violent extremists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities. Violence can occur in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza without warning. There has been a marked increase in demonstrations throughout Israel, some with little or no warning.

Haiti

The United States government has issued a travel advisory to its citizens, urging them not to travel to Haiti. The advisory warns "Kidnapping is widespread, and victims regularly include U.S. citizens. Kidnappers may use sophisticated planning or take advantage of unplanned opportunities, and even convoys have been attacked. Kidnapping cases often involve ransom negotiations and U.S. citizen victims have been physically harmed during kidnappings. Victims’ families have paid thousands of dollars to rescue their family members." Many Haitians have fled their homes and are living in makeshift camps, where they are vulnerable to disease and hunger.

Mexico

Six of the 32 Mexican states are currently classified by the US Department of State as Level 4 risk destinations: Colima, Zacatecas, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas. These regions have been identified as particularly dangerous due to high levels of criminal activity, including but not limited to kidnapping. The website warns "Violent crime – such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery – is widespread and common in Mexico. The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in many areas of Mexico, as travel by U.S. government employees to certain areas is prohibited or restricted. In many states, local emergency services are limited outside the state capital or major cities."

Russia

This one may not come as a surprise. The US travel advisory site says "Do not travel to Russia due to the unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces, the potential for harassment against U.S. citizens by Russian government security officials, the singling out of U.S. citizens in Russia by Russian government security officials including for detention, the arbitrary enforcement of local law, limited flights into and out of Russia, the Embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, COVID-19-related restrictions, and terrorism. U.S. citizens residing or travelling in Russia should depart Russia immediately. Exercise increased caution due to wrongful detentions."

Conclusion

Chances are you aren't planning on visiting these places for your next vacation. Regardless, when it comes to traveling, it's important to always be aware of any travel advisories in place. It's also important to educate yourself on the local laws and customs of your destination so you know how to navigate the country or region while remaining safe and respectful. Ultimately, being informed and taking control of your own decisions can help ensure that you have a safe, enjoyable trip.