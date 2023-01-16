Do you live in one of America's deadliest states for gun deaths?

Man holding picture frame Photo by Kindel Media/Pexels

In America, gun violence is a serious problem. Every year, thousands of people are killed or injured in shootings. In fact, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive , a non-profit, 2022 may have been the second-highest year for mass shootings in America to date.

Federal data for gun death rates has not yet been made available for 2022. But according to the most recent statistics from 2020, which states would you guess are considered the most dangerous for gun deaths?

Chances are, they might not be what you think.

#1 Mississippi

According to the CDC , Mississippi's gun death rate was 28.6 in 2020. This number is the highest of all other states in America, accounting for 818 deaths in total. Mississippi also scored for the highest number of homicides in 2020, being 576 with a death rate of 20.5 according to the CDC's most recent statistics on the Magnolia State.

#2 Louisiana

According to the CDC , Louisiana had a gun death rate of 26.3 in 2020 for a total of 1,183 deaths.

#3 Wyoming

Wyoming's gun death rate was 25.9 in 2020. A total of 154 people died, says the CDC.

#4 Missouri

Missouri's death rate clocked in at 23.9 with a total of 1,426 people dead according to statistics from the CDC .

#5 Alabama

Alabama's death rate was 23.6 in 2020 and 1,141 died, recorded the CDC .

#6 Alaska

The CDC's 2020 statistics place the Final Frontier's death rate at 23.5 with 175 people dead.

What do these states have in common?

Each of these states is loved for its own unique characteristics. But with the CDC's statistics indicating they have the highest gun death rates in America, one may wonder, do they have something in common?

The answer is yes.

According to the non-profit research organization, RAND Corporation, all of these states have the highest rates of gun ownership . In other words, the highest gun ownership rates are synonymous with the highest gun death rates.

Coincidence?