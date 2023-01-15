American gun laws to expect in 2023

Gun Photo by Cottonbro studio/Pexels

Gun laws have become a major issue in America due to the country's notoriously high levels of violence and mass shootings. Gun control is a highly debated topic, with proponents of stricter regulations citing public safety and opponents worrying that infringement upon Second Amendment rights could compromise citizens' ability to protect themselves. The debate continues to be an important part of the national dialogue.

According to statistics from everytownresearch.org , "In states where elected officials have taken action to pass gun safety laws, fewer people die by gun violence."

In 2023, the US will see varietal shifts in a few gun laws. For example, in Alabama, gun laws have loosened. However, it states with stronger democratic backing, there may be a greater push to tighten firearm laws within the coming year. The laws can demand various particulars, such as banning specific types of guns and ammunition, closing gun show loopholes, implementing more background checks on purchasers and more.

New York

Last week, the Supreme Court upheld existing gun laws that place restrictions on concealed firearms in New York. The new firearm restrictions ban weapons in specific areas, like buses, retail spaces and stores wherein owners are not comfortable with the presence of guns. According to Reuters , "The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed New York to enforce a Democratic-backed gun control law adopted after the justices last year struck down the state's limits on carrying concealed handguns outside the home in a landmark ruling that expanded gun rights."

Alabama

Alabama has passed legislation allowing citizens to carry a hidden firearm without a permit in 2023. There is mixed opinion on this change in law, with some believing it could be detrimental to public safety and others feeling it is necessary for self-defense. According to a recent article , "The state already had the highest percentage of adults in America – 32 per cent - willing to apply and pay for concealed carry permits, according to the National Crime Prevention Research Center. Alabama also ranks in the top 10 nationally in gun sales despite ranking 23rd in population."

Colorado

It seems likely that gun control laws may be tightened in Colorado in 2023, seeing as Democrats have been discussing the possibility for months. Last year's shooting at Club Q served as an emotional incentive to make gun control stricter. This topic was addressed at the General Assembly last week. According to an article , "Top Democratic lawmakers promised to toughen gun laws..." and in his speech, Senate President Steve Fenberg suggested the expansion of "the state's "red flag" law to bypass law enforcement critics." Fenberg stated, "We lost more than 1,000 Coloradans to gun violence in 2021. That's unacceptable. We owe it to each of those victims and their families to do more."

Conclusion

Gun control laws in America are slow to change due to the divisive nature of the debate. Gun control legislation has long been a source of contention between those who support more restrictions on firearms and those who vehemently oppose any form of gun control. The arguments are often driven by deep political and ideological divides, making it difficult for lawmakers to find compromise solutions. Other factors, such as lobbying from gun manufacturers, also play a part in delaying changes to gun control laws.