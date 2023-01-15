Opinion: Idaho won't execute Bryan Kohberger. If he's not found guilty, here's what should happen

Bryan Kohberger Photo by Bryan Kohberger/Monroe County Correctional Facility

Everyone's following the case of the Idaho murders and suspected killer Bryan Kohberger.

The police have assured us that their evidence is indisputable. But if you know true crime well enough, you may ask yourself if the case is so open and shut after all. You may ask yourself:

What if the circumstantial evidence that Idaho police say they have is just too skimpy?

While Idaho carries the death penalty on its books, it hasn't been implemented within the Gem State since 2011. The reasons for this are not clear; perhaps Idaho hasn't experienced the type of horrific crimes that attract the death penalty in other red states like Florida and Texas.

The problem with innocent or guilty

Most common law jurisdictions rely upon the principle of presumption of innocence. Better a thousand guilty men go free than an innocent man be hung. Despite the inherent safeguards built into the common law criminal justice system, it is far from perfect. Innocent defendants have been convicted and executed while the guilty have often walked free.

Should America consider alternative verdicts?

In America, as in almost all common law jurisdictions, criminal cases are resolved by guilty or not guilty verdicts.

In cases where capital murder is punishable by death, prosecutors can find a guilty verdict difficult to obtain, even in the case wherein evidence is overwhelming. Juries can also find it difficult to play god - to condemn a man to death.

This is especially so when the defendant himself has a sympathetic story. Defendants who have suffered from emotional or physical abuse, mental illnesses or conditions that originate from birth, like fetal alcohol syndrome, are especially likely to be able to play upon the sympathies of a jury.

Does Scotland have the answer?

In Scotland, according to the Daily Record , "The Scottish legal system is different to the rest of the UK as three possible verdicts are available to jurors at criminal trials - guilty, not guilty and not proven."

According to the Duke Undergraduate Magazine , within this three-verdict system, "While there is no official definition of “not proven,” it is used instead of not guilty in cases where the jury cannot find enough evidence beyond a reasonable doubt to convict or acquit."

If the 'not proven' law were to be adopted in the case that the prosecutor's evidence is inadequate, Kohberger may walk out of jail, but he'll never really be free.