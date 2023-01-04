If You Can Dream It, You Can Rent It: Mansions in Arizona

Luxury Mansion on Camelback Mountain Photo by HolidayRental/Vrbo

Longing for a taste of the good life? Look no further than renting an opulent mansion in Arizona, where regal decadence awaits. Revel under luxurious rooftops and feel like royalty without having to whip out your royal coffers. Step into lady-or-the-tiger territory with a lavish entrance, offering all the trappings of luxurious living. Revel in exquisite artwork from far and wide as you recline on decadent couches for an aristocratic stay.

The possibilities are endless even for just a short visit; soak up some sun by lounging next to the pool or enjoy a candlelit dinner under the stars in your courtyard. Or, just stare at these photos of Arizona mansions and be thankful for what you already have.

Price per night: $7,383 (Subject to change based on season and demand)

Bedrooms: 9

Bathrooms: 10

Size: 13,000 sq. ft.

This magnificent estate stands upon the majestic Camelback mountain. Built in an opulent style reminiscent of old-world luxury and grandeur, this spectacular 9-bedroom and 10-bathroom mansion is simply beautiful. From the moment you arrive in your luxurious carriage, you will be mesmerized by its beauty and charm. The interior of the house is even more breathtaking than its exterior; with each step down the grand staircase leading from the foyer to the living area, you will feel as if entering another world entirely—a world filled with premium amenities such as a saltwater infinity pool and state-of-the-art movie theater built right into the mountain itself!

Hillside Luxury Mansion Photo by Revana Realty/Vrbo

Price per night: $1,825 (Subject to change based on season and demand)

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5

Size: 5800 sq. ft

This $7 million dollar majestic mansion is truly a work of art - complete with waterfalls and an infinity pool. From the 500-thread count luxury white linens to the concierge services and pre-stocked grocery items, you will be granted all the comforts that only high society could provide if you rent this mansion. Take a step out onto one of many terraces and balconies with breathtaking views of Old Town below; rest assured knowing that within minutes you can easily explore all it has to offer.

Valley Vista Mansion by Parsons Villas Photo by Parsons Villas/Vrbo

Price per night: $1,757 (Subject to change based on season and demand)

Bedrooms: 10

Bathrooms: 10

Size: 10,000 sq. ft

If the photos tell the truth, this is a place of grandeur and elegance, a feat of modern architecture nestled within the sandy hills of Scottsdale. With its 10 bedrooms and 8 full bathrooms, it is more than capable of hosting your business retreat or family reunion. You will be in awe as soon as you step through the door - no detail has been overlooked. But if you do choose to venture outside into Valley Vista's walled backyard, you'll find yourself immersed in an oasis fit for royalty. The centrepiece here is undoubtedly the large heated pool with its own jacuzzi tucked away beneath a covered pavilion complete with grill - perfect for cookouts.

Outdoor jacuzzi and pool Photo by StayWithStyleScottsdale/Vrbo

Price per night: $1,217 (Subject to change based on season and demand)

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 8

Size: 5200 sq. ft

Ah, the Celebrity Hideaway - an oasis of relaxation and luxury. You pull up to the estate in your chauffeur-driven limo, stepping out into a world of beauty and opulence. The 25-foot retractable glass door beckons you inside, inviting you to experience the exquisite blend of indoor-outdoor living that awaits within. The heated pool begs for a dip while comfortable seating areas invite lounging and leisurely conversation with friends old or new. As if this wasn't enough, there's also a putting green complete with Michael Jordan-designed pool table - perfect for those who want to add some competition to their day! And when hunger strikes there's no need to go anywhere else as an outdoor bar and kitchen come equipped with a built-in Monogram grill plus Restoration Hardware dining table...luxury at its finest.

Exterior Photo by Alyona Fedorova/Vrbo

Price per night: $4,500 (Subject to change based on season and demand)

Bedrooms: 8

Bathrooms: 12

Size: 19,000 sq. ft

With its luxurious 20,000 square feet of living space, the Palacio at Biltmore Estates claims to be one of the largest mansions in Arizona and quite possibly all of the United States. The property is set against a picturesque backdrop of Squaw Peak and Camelback Mountains - an ideal setting for any aristocrat or royalty looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life. The house itself is adorned with over 50 Persian carpets; each one more intricate than the last. It also features numerous fireplaces spread throughout various rooms, a dry sauna, gymnasium, wine cellar and even its own state-of-the-art movie theatre.