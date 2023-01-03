Birth control for rats? Arizona company develops liquid solution

A special type of contraception is on the market, helping to control the population growth of rats in Arizona. Developed by Phoenix-based company SenesTech Inc., the liquid birth control, ContraPest, is a form of animal rescue as opposed to poisoning or killing them.

According to the ContraPest website, rats can create 15,000 baby rats per year. Without fertility control, killing them is merely a short-term solution for population reduction given their rapid and rebounding reproduction rates.

Of course, the liquid birth control kits come with a price tag. A regular starter kit costs $79.99, while an XL starter kit costs $434.99. These costs mean potential customers will need to weigh out a cost-benefit analysis, based on their situation.

According to the ContraPest website, rats flock to the liquid contraception that is placed on a monthly basis. The kits target the Norway and Roof rats, both of which live around one year each, although their lifespans can vary. According to a press release, ContraPest is specifically created to target roof rats.

"SenesTech spent several years developing and testing the new bait system, which is specifically designed to combat roof rats. Most of the testing was conducted at two poultry farms, one in northern California and the other in Florida."

"Rat activity decreased by 95 percent after 12 months of adding ContraPest to the treatment plan and the farm reported saving hundreds of thousands of dollars in property damage and feed and chick loss caused by rats. Other poultry farm customers have seen promising results with ContraPest when deployed in the original bait stations."

