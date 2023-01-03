Potentially life-changing laws coming to the US in 2023

Jaywalking Photo by Mathias Reding/Pexels

In 2023, a host of new laws have already gone into effect and are yet to go into effect in the United States. They have the potential to change Americans' lives for the better. From an increase in the minimum wage to salary transparency, these laws could help improve working conditions, the quality of life for many people and much more. Here's a look at some of the most noteworthy changes coming our way.

Jaywalking is legal in California

Crossing street Photo by Photo by Min An/Pexels

Law AB-2147 (2021-22) now effectively decriminalizes jaywalking in California. The law defines when an officer can stop and cite a pedestrian for jaywalking. This means you can jaywalk without being ticketed by police, as long as it’s safe to do so. This law went into effect on January 1, 2023.

Improving minimum wage

It's no secret that minimum wages in the United States continue to be a controversial subject, with some states pushing for higher wages and others firmly opposed. However, what many people may not know is that nearly half of all US states are slated to increase their minimum wages in 2023. This could have far-reaching consequences for the American workforce, potentially providing workers with more buying power and income security while also creating financial pressure on businesses operating in those states. According to an article , "Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia all have minimum wage increases planned for Dec. 31 or Jan. 1."

"Four more states and the District of Columbia have increases scheduled for later in 2023, according to the Business for a Fair Minimum Wage."

Legalized Recreational Marijuana

Cannabis Photo by Kindel Media/Pexels

In the midterm elections of November, five U.S. states – Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota – decided to put recreational marijuana on their ballots. Legalization has taken effect in Missouri but Maryland's marijuana legalization will not go into effect until July 1. Both states will legalize cannabis for adults aged 21 and older.

Lower Insulin Prices

Insulin Photo by Mikhail Nilov/Pexels

According to diabetes.org , 2023 will see the Inflation Reduction Act cap the cost of insulin "at $35 per month for seniors who have Medicare – including those who use insulin pumps – starting in 2023."

"Some seniors are already benefiting from Medicare Part D plans that offer $35 insulin. This legislation ensures that all seniors who use insulin benefit from this out-of-pocket cost limit. The Inflation Reduction Act also makes changes to prescription drug pricing in Medicare Part D that mean seniors may pay even less than $35 per month for their insulin starting in 2026."

Salary transparency

California’s amended labor code requires employers with 15 or more workers to list salary ranges on job postings on their own hiring page or a third-party website, as well as provide the pay scale to an employee for their current job upon request. California is now the largest state that requires job listings to include salary information by law. Approximately 19 million workers and 200,000 employers, including big names like Apple, Disney, Google and Meta, are subject to this law.

Washington's Equal Pay and Opportunities Act now requires employers with 15 or more employees to list salary ranges in any digital or printed ad posted on their hiring board, or listed on a third-party website. According to the Act, the law applies to companies with at least one Washington-based employee, engaging in business activities in the state, or recruiting for jobs that can be filled remotely by someone in the state. These are just two states of many more that are making work and salary information more transparent within 2023.

Tax credit for electric vehicles

Electric Car Photo by Mike B/Pexels

According to the IRS , new vehicles will be eligible for a tax credit of up to $7,500. Buyers of used electric vehicles can get up to $4,000 in credits, not exceeding 30% of the vehicle's sale price. However, these buyers must wait until 2024 to receive the tax credit when they file their tax returns for the year 2023.

Conclusion

These new laws coming to America in 2023 are set to have significant impacts on everyday life in America. From improving wages to legalizing marijuana, there is a lot of change in store. Some of these laws may bring about many positive changes for individuals, making their lives better and more secure.